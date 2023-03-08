‘RHONJ’ recap: Margaret Josephs calls Jennifer Aydin a ‘disheveled drug addict’

“I love the life we’ve created together and I know that bothers you so much,” Jennifer said.
“I know you would love for me to just get divorced and break my home, but I don’t run away at the first glimpse of unhappiness, so f–k you.”
The fight between the two women kicked off after Josephs called Jennifer out for “trash-talking” her to Melissa Gorga after they had ended their feud. (Josephs had been the one to bring up Bill’s affair on camera. )
“You had lunch with Melissa, and you were saying, ‘You have to watch your back with Margaret, and she’s not a good friend,'” Josephs said, which Jennifer denied. “That’s why you can’t have genuine relationships!”
“Yeah, well, I’ll tell you what you don’t know what I f–king have: a f–king good marriage you stupid bitch!” Josephs fired back, while later adding air quotes when saying Aydin has a “happy f–king family.”
The heated conversation – which included several other insults and name calling – left several of their cast members in shock.
“For as many times as I’ve seen Jennifer and Margaret fight, I’m shook right now at the things that the both of them are saying,” Gorga admitted in a confessional.
Josephs and Aydin have gotten into several violent arguments over the years, but they attempted to put all of that behind them after last season’s reunion.
“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.
