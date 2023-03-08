Santa Rosa students, parents, school staff plead for stronger response to safety concerns after campus stabbing death

One after another, for roughly an hour, students rose to speak, many of them calling on school officials to do more to safeguard their campuses from violence.|

Santa Rosa students, parents, teachers and staff on Tuesday evening pleaded with district and campus administrators to take immediate steps to make the city’s schools safer during a community forum held in response to the stabbing death of a Montgomery High School student last week.

The meeting, which drew an estimated 800 people to the Friedman Event Center in east Santa Rosa, was billed as a “listening session“ aimed at providing the school community with a space to grieve, heal and share thoughts following the March 1 campus slaying.

One after another, for roughly two hours, students rose to speak, many of them calling on school officials to do more to safeguard their campuses from violence.

Many begged to be better informed during emergencies, describing chaotic and confusing scenes during recent campus scares. Some suggested incorporating better alarm codes, safety meetings at the beginning of the school year and more drills.

A student from Santa Rosa High School evoked her immigrant father’s hope for something better when he left Mexico to live in the United States.

“It’s so sad that he came here to give me a better life — and I live in fear to go to school,” said 18-year-old senior Jimena Suarez.

A female student from Maria Carrillo High School expressed a sense of helplessness amid repeated campus emergencies, including on March 1 — the same day as the Montgomery stabbing — when a student there was arrested after a report he’d brought a gun on campus; officers found the unloaded handgun the next day in a storm drain near the school.

There also was a brief lockdown on Friday following a report of a student with a gun at nearby Rincon Valley Middle School, though police confirmed the report was false.

“I have never felt more weak and more helpless,” she said. “And I am going to carry that feeling the rest of my life.”

Before the testimony started, Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell spoke briefly, expressing again her grief and distress over the events of the past week.

"It doesn't seem like there's enough words to express how I feel and my deep hurt for our community," Trunnell said. "Please know that I love my community. I love our students, staff and family."

Stephanie Manieri, Santa Rosa City Schools’ board president, said she and her fellow elected trustees would be taking down comments and documenting concerns.

"We will be listening," Manieri said, her voice breaking. "We acknowledge that we can and need to do better."

The meeting Tuesday evening came six days after Jayden Pienta, 16, walked into an art class where he was not enrolled and engaged a 15-year-old student in that class in a fight, police said.

The younger student fought back with a knife and stabbed Pienta once in the chest and twice in the back, police said.

Another 16-year-old student, a close friend of Pienta’s, suffered a stab wound to his left hand, police said.

The younger student, Daniel Jesus Pulido, 15, was arrested 40 minutes after the stabbing and is currently being held at the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center. He is expected to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.

He was publicly named in open juvenile court proceedings and records on Monday, when he was charged with voluntary manslaughter and a weapons offense.

Evidence reviewed so far appears to show Pulido acted at least partly in self-defense, prosecutors said. But the District Attorney’s Office said the killing wasn’t justified under the law.

The campus death has raised numerous questions among students and parents about school safety protocols and policies and has spawned student walkouts this week and last at Santa Rosa schools, including Montgomery and Maria Carrillo High.

Students at a number of schools countywide are expect to stage walkouts on Wednesday.

Many of the same safety and communications concerns were expressed at Tuesday night’s meeting, with the most poignant pleas coming from students.

“It makes me so sad to see what this has come to — students begging their administration to do something,” said a Santa Rosa Middle School student. Many of the students did not give their names as part of their public comments.

Just before the meeting started, Angela Ghigliazza, a teacher in the district’s independent studies program, said she wants to know what changes the district is planning to make campuses safer.

“All campuses have issues that need to be addressed,” Ghigliazza said.

Asked whether the district has been responsive to teacher concerns about campus safety, she said, "I don't think the district has acknowledged the depth of problems. I know that we've talked about them but it hasn't been addressed.“

“My kids don't even feel safe in the bathroom at Monty,” a mother of two Montgomery High students told the crowd.

She stressed that if the district brings police officers back to middle and high school campuses — they were removed in 2020 under a vote of the school board — they should be given better training, including in cases dealing with mental health and disabilities.

Shawn Du Fosse, a parent of two Santa Rosa City Schools elementary school students, said in an interview that he wants campus-based police officers, as well as other safety resources, added to beef up security.

"When you have an event where a young man has just lost his life, I have to believe that if you had a (school resource officer) presence on campus — because I'm hearing there was a build up to what happened, there usually is — the hope is those folks would have been engaged and done something before it got to that point."

But during the meeting Tuesday, several students expressed opposition to the use of campus officers.

“We do not need police officers on campus,” said Ava Parmalee, a Montgomery High School student body leader.

The Friedman Event Center was filled to capacity and a crowd of parents who could not get into the event hall stood in the courtyard, listening through an open door.

Some students expressed frustration with school officials for the lack of communication during emergencies or threats.

“The rumor mill has kept me safer than the school administrators,“ said one student. ”We need … real profound change.“

Rubin Scott, who heads the nonprofit Community Equity Foundation, based in Rohnert Park, hosted a community listening session Monday night at the Disability Services & Legal Center in downtown Santa Rosa in response to the tragedy at Montgomery High School.

Speaking directly to the school board he chastised them for acting as if they don’t know how to respond to these concerns.

“You all know what to do,” Scott said. “Stop asking us. You have the funding. You can check the line items on where funding is allocated to or reallocate it. Make the right decisions instead of retaliating or over-reaching. Make the decisions. The city should have emergency plans in place, ways to patrol school zones without interfering with education and provide public safety.

“I lost a child -- my own child -- last year ... the community just lost a child. When are we going to stop acting like we don't know what to do? Enough is enough,” he added.

Scott said those who met Monday night at that listening session came up with a number of concerns and issues that need to be addressed.

He said “children in our schools and in our community are profiled because of their race -- how big they are; our judicial system has been unfair to the BiPOC community; school staff have been disrespectful. And, teachers are yelling at students. We've got to figure out a way to have respect and find a way that everyone can have respect. So that they can come together.

“Adults, we create our culture. So, it’s up to us to create the environment in which are children are in. ... Adults, children and youth have experienced so much with the fires, pandemic and unsafe school environments. They still haven't recovered. The ratio of counselors to students in our schools is 1 to 600. They are unable to meet the needs. ... Surely, youth can change with support. ... In our community, if some of the nonprofits that we have here ... step up and help with some of these problems then we can actually move forward.

“We need parents to step up and be parents, as well as all the nonprofits and everyone else to come together,” Scott added.

Gemma Ahern, a Maria Carrillo student, suggested using COVID-19 relief funds to address school violence, which she connected partly to pandemic-era isolation.

Another Maria Carrillo student called for group counseling for students who get into fights.

“We are not protected, we are not safe, we demand better,” the Carrillo student said.

Staff Writers Paulina Pineda, Alana Minkler, Sara Edwards and Jeremy Hay contributed to this story.