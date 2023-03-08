Open in App
New York City, NY
PIX11

New video shows hazmat suit-clad man wanted in fatal NYC shooting

By Nicole Johnson,

3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News shows a serial robber in action, according to police. In the video, the suspect is wearing a white hazmat suit, demanding cash and a cellphone from a bodega worker in Brooklyn at gunpoint.

The suspect is also wanted for fatally shooting a Manhattan bodega worker in one of four armed robberies all believed to be connected, according to the NYPD.

