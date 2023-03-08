Open in App
YourCentralValley.com

What led to a stabbing? Fresno Police search for answers

By Stepheny Frederiksen,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299dTA_0lBDgmTu00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno Police are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing at a local motel Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, police responded to a call at the Roadway Inn at Blackstone and Ashlan around 4:00 p.m. that a man had been located with a stab wound.

Police say there was a disturbance at the hotel involving three subjects. During the altercation, one male subject was stabbed one time in the stomach but has non-life-threatening injuries, and he is being uncooperative with police, according to officials.

At this time, there is no danger to anyone else in the public, police say.

Officials say there were no witnesses or suspects, and no weapons left behind. Police are looking for surveillance footage and have been able to locate some online.

There is an ongoing investigation happening regarding this case.

