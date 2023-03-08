Fresno County warns of heavy rain, possible evacuation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KGPE/KSEE ) – Fresno County officials are preparing for what weather officials are calling another ‘unprecedented’ storm.

Up to eight inches of rain is expected in the foothill communities after they were pelted by feet of snow.

This storm is so significant that the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has already issued an evacuation warning to almost the entire East side of Fresno County.

Shaver Lake, Huntington Lake, and Tamarack are just some of the communities in the high-risk area.

Officials are urging people who live there to be prepared.

It’s a rare occurrence for evacuation warnings to go out before the storm has even arrived.

“The amount of rain we’re receiving considering the amount of rain that has already fallen is unprecedented,” Kris Mattarochia said.

Mattarochia is with the National Weather Service in Hanford, and he stressed just how harsh this next round of rain can really be.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in the mountains, if you’re in the city of Fresno, if you’re in the western half of the county. We’re expecting water problems to really affect everyone’s life,” he said.

The downpour is expected to be so heavy, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has already issued evacuation warnings for the entire eastern side of Fresno County.

“The warning is basically letting people know that there is a potential that we are going to have to evacuate at some point, and we want to give people as much of an advanced notice as we could,” said Lt. Brandon Purnell.

“We’ve been dealt a bad hand and we can’t give the cards back,” said Fresno County Board of Supervisor, Buddy Mendes.

The Fresno County Supervisors aren’t bluffing when it comes to getting prepared.

Tuesday Morning, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously reinstated an emergency proclamation to get as much financial assistance as they can.

They are anticipating the county will spend over $2.2 million dollars in emergency response.

“Right now, today’s problem is snow, tomorrow is rain, the day after is flooding, and that all works its way out west,” said Lt. Purnell.

While officials prepare the mountains, they are also keeping a close eye on the western side of the county, with river levels expected to rise.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has deputies in the mountain areas and along the San Joaquin river communities staffed 24/7.

Officials encourage you to stay alert and do not leave your house if you don’t have to.

County officials are asking you to sign up for emergency alerts HERE. (Hyperlink: Fresno County Evacuation (arcgis.com) )

