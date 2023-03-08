Open in App
Tulare, CA
See more from this location?
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County theft part of $1M statewide ring, CHP says

By Stepheny Frederiksen,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2yqO_0lBDgQ0o00

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Several suspects alleged to be involved in a large theft ring, have been identified, with the theft estimated over $1 million, officials say.

The alleged thefts occurred between February and June 2022 in locations throughout California including Tulare, Tehama, Kern, and Los Angeles counties.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Highway Patrol, announced on Tuesday, charges against four individuals who allegedly stole more than $1 million worth of goods, including Xbox and Acer products, from cargo trucks that had departed from Microsoft shipping facilities.

Officials identified the alleged suspects as Jorge Alberto Soto, Norlan Jose Cruz Montenegro, Jose Daniel Mayen Ortiz, and Bryon Noe Tercero Cruz.

California Department of Justice says they charged the suspects on Feb. 21 with multiple counts of felony grand theft, conspiracy, and organized retail theft, along with a white-collar enhancement. Two suspects remain at large, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Emergency Alert Sent to Phones in LA is Canceled Immediately. Here's What Happened
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
California officials issue warnings about “tranq” drug on streets, Xylazine-laced fentanyl
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
Arrests made in $10M Arizona-to-California recycling fraud case
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man jumps over Fresno Burger King counter, takes cash, deputies say
Fresno, CA19 hours ago
Tulare County Sheriff issues evacuation warning
Porterville, CA5 hours ago
Man abandoned animals in the rain in Clovis, officials say
Clovis, CA10 hours ago
Severe weather plagues residents in Tulare County
Exeter, CA4 hours ago
Deputies find over $200K in psychedelic mushrooms in Selma
Selma, CA8 hours ago
CHP calls off pursuit of grand theft auto suspect out of Riverside
Riverside, CA1 day ago
1 dead, 1 suspect in Coalinga prison homicide, officials say
Coalinga, CA8 hours ago
Chase with Fresno robbery suspects ends in crash, CHP says
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Line of Fire: New images from deadly Fresno officer-involved shooting
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 9, 2023
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
The areas of Fresno County most at risk from flooding
Fresno, CA1 day ago
WATCH: Fresno County update on upcoming storms
Sanger, CA1 day ago
Man wanted in series of armored vehicle robberies arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
Rancho Cucamonga, CA1 day ago
Man sentenced for transporting crystal meth from California to Cheltenham
Cheltenham Township, PA1 day ago
Fresno Police cruiser rammed after officers make traffic stop, police say
Fresno, CA18 hours ago
Suspect In Temecula Attempted Armed Robbery Arrested
Temecula, CA17 hours ago
Northwest Fresno clerk beat up, car stolen in armed robbery, police say
Fresno, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy