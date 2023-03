hotspotatl.com

No One’s Bigger Than The Team: ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Episode 2 Recap By Davonta Herring, 4 days ago

By Davonta Herring, 4 days ago

When last week’s episode of Peacock’s Bel-Air ended, Will (Jabari Banks) received a call from Doc (Brooklyn McLinn) where the scout informed him that he ...