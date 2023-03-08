Open in App
Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento police investigate midday shooting that seriously injures man

By Rosalio Ahumada,

3 days ago

Sacramento police officers on Tuesday afternoon were investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person in the South City Farms neighborhood.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2:45 p.m. along 38th Avenue, between 28th Street and Franklin Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a male with gunshot wounds, according to the Sacramento Police Department . The person struck by gunfire suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Authorities sealed off the area and closed the road as officers continued to investigate the scene.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sacramento police said officers had “identified and detained all involved individuals and there is no longer an active perimeter.”

The Police Department did not release any further details, including how many people were detained or any suspect description.

