Star Wars Star Daisy Ridley Suits Up as Catwoman In DCU Fan Art

James Gunn is getting ready to bring in a new Batman into the live-action arena with The Brave and the Bold , and he just might be the most accurate Batman ever. The Brave and the Bold will not only introduce us to Bruce Wayne, but it will also give us a bunch of new versions of the Batfamily. Fans have been wondering who would play the new Batman, but they have also been wondering who could play the next Catwoman. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink designed a neat piece of fan art that shows off how Daisy Ridley could look as Selena Kyle / Catwoman. In the fan art, the Star Wars star gets a classic Catwoman look that would fit right in with the DCU. While there isn't any word on if Catwoman will appear outside of The Batman universe, Ridley would be a great choice for the character in the DCU.

You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job .

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods . Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy--aka Shazam--and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg ( Shazam! , Annabelle: Creation ) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

What do you think of the fan art? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter !