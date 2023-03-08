Open in App
Cedar Falls, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM opens season at Dickinson Relays

By Bennett Blake,

3 days ago
(Cedar Falls) CAM competed Tuesday evening at the Dickinson Relays in Cedar Falls.

Three Cougars posted top 20 finishes. Coach Drew Ticknor says, “I was very pleased with that first meet of the year. It was a good day.”

CAM Results

Jack Follmann, 10th in the 60M Hurdles in 8.72

Sam Foreman, 12th in the 60M Hurdles in 8.73

Cale Maas, 16th in the 400 in 53.87

Collin Bower, 42nd in the 200 in 24.39

Corbin Peach, 82nd in the shot put in 38-10.25

Jack Follmann, 88th in the 60 in 7.60

Gabe Rouse, 203rd in the 200 in 27.43

Gabe Rouse, 225th in the 60 in 8.34

