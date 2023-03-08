Open in App
Pennsylvania State
WTAJ

House Republicans populate committees, Cutler says

By Rebecca Parsons,

3 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As part of committee reorganization Tuesday afternoon, House Republicans took their seats on the standing committees of the House.

House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R – Lancaster) says that Republicans are ready to fight for principals that put Pennsylvania first.

Lawmakers react to Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal

“Committees are the foundation of legislating, and Republican members have a lot to offer based on their knowledge, skills and abilities as well as their experiences. Despite partisan Democrat House operating rules that stack committees with the largest disproportionate splits in recent memory, House Republicans are ready to get to work and have been for quite some time,” Cutler stated.

“Our leadership team has worked to populate each committee to maximize conservative voices on important issues likely to emerge this term to ensure the voices of the people we represent are heard and we can offer true collaboration on the issues facing Pennsylvania.”

This session there are 24 standing committees in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. House Republicans named standing committee chairs in January.

