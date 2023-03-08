Open in App
How Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Are Allegedly Plotting Out Their Career Plans After Making First Public Appearance As A Couple

By Erik Swann,

4 days ago

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes haven’t anchored a TV news broadcast since they were pulled from the air at GMA3 in December 2022 over their alleged workplace affair . The two have since parted ways with ABC News and signed their exit agreements earlier this year. While Holmes and Robach have since been enjoying “funemployment” and are putting their severance packages to good use , they ultimately want to stick with TV. It remains to be seen whether they’ll be picked up, but they’re allegedly plotting out their returns. And this piece of news arrives in the wake of their first public appearance as a couple.

T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Made Their First Public Appearance As A Couple Last Weekend

Over the last few months, the two news personalities had only been photographed together in more intimate settings, yet that changed this past weekend. They attended the memorial service for highly regarded PR expert and LGBTQ+ advocate Howard Bragman on Sunday. ET spoke with an eyewitness who stated that the former Good Morning America stars “arrived together and were very much a couple.” While they were said to be in “good spirits” amid the sad occasion, the individual also claimed they were “expressing frustration about the paparazzi following their every move.”

Though this marks their first outing as a couple at a formal event, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes haven’t exactly been hiding their relationship. The two were spotted taking in the sights in New York last December amid ABC News’ investigation into their relationship. And earlier this year, they were spotted soaking up the sun in Mexico , where they engaged in some PDA. They seem to be enjoying each other’s company, and that could continue in a professional setting, should they get their way.

How Do Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Plan To Return To The Workforce?

Apparently, both journalists are in the process of meeting with potential employers, and that’s not all. They’re both looking for a situation that would allow them to remain together and serve as co-anchors again. Another source shared additional details on their goals while speaking with ET and, based on their comments, there are a number of ways in which this could all play out:

Amy and T.J.'s chemistry both on and off screen is undeniable. It's been that way for years, so it's no surprise that the two would want to continue their careers together on screen in some capacity. And while there’s always hope for a joint venture of sorts -- like being on a show together -- the two could work separate of each other, or at different networks entirely. Needless to say, they are intent on working again.

Of course, there’s been a lot of speculation regarding whether another entertainment entity would want to take a chance on them, considering how their tenures at GMA concluded. The fallout from the situation was pretty serious and, since then, ABC has worked to remove all traces of them from the offices. An additional insider, however, seems confident that both hosts will bounce back at some point:

It wouldn't be surprising if Amy and T.J. have been in talks with other networks for a show. Knowing Amy and T.J., it's just a matter of time, depending on the terms of their severance, when we see them on our TV screens again.

Major news operations are certainly in an interesting position when it comes to possibly hiring Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. Bringing them into the fold could be somewhat messy, as they clearly bring a lot of baggage to the table. But they also have serious recognition and are clearly good at their jobs. Plus, I imagine that anyone that picks them up could experience a spike in ratings for a time. Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see if the couple find their way to a newscast somewhere within the business.

