Lawrence, KS
KSNT News

KU basketball lands four-star 2024 commit

By Glenn Kinley,

3 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The Jayhawks landed a big-time commitment on Tuesday.

4-star forward Marcus Adams Jr. from Harbor City, Calif. announced his commitment to KU Tuesday night on social media.

247 Sports ranks the 6-foot-8 small forward as the 29th ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2024.

Adams. Jr. had offers from UCLA, Arkansas, Indiana and others.

