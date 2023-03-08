Open in App
Mayflower, AR
See more from this location?
FOX 16 News

Mayflower Public Schools still facing bus driver shortage, relying on staff to pick up the slack

By Jessica Ranck,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsK0G_0lBDVaZ300

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – As the school year presses on, some districts in Arkansas still find themselves without bus drivers.

Mayflower Public Schools says it has been dealing with a bus driver shortage for years now and it doesn’t seem to be letting up.

“Here we all have to pitch in and help out where it’s needed,” Mayflower High School principal T.J. Slough said.

Mayflower School District works to fill empty positions two weeks before school begins

Right now, the district says it has two openings for bus drivers, positions that have gone unfilled since August.

“We only have 12 routes and so when you lose two bus drivers and you don’t have a lot of staff with CDL’s, it creates a big hardship,” Slough said.

To help fill the shortage, the district is calling on anyone on staff who has a CDL.

“Our superintendent has driven, we have probably 3-4 coaches that have also driven,” Slough said.

Slough said someone new is driving the bus 75 percent of the time.

“I don’t know what the reason is, why people are not wanting to drive,” Mayflower Superintendent Andy Chisum said.

Mayflower School District targeted for catalytic converters, second time in 2 years

Chisum says those similar questions are being asked in almost every position in education.

“From teachers to bus drivers, to food service staff, to substitutes, custodial staff, it’s been a challenge the last couple of years,” Chisum said.

For now, Chisum says the district is maneuvering through the sudden stops and turns.

“We took three routes down into two but they were busses that weren’t full, so we had space on there,” Chisum said.

After-school program in Mayflower works to curb learning loss from pandemic

He said he’s hoping the sudden call-ins will be few and far between soon.

If the shortage continues into the next school year, Chisum said the district may consider an incentive program to get more people behind the wheel.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Private schools anticipate upcoming changes from LEARNS Act
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Paramedic shortage a growing concern in medical industry
Little Rock, AR18 hours ago
Parents outraged after children say they were forced to undress in front each another
Searcy, AR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
North Little Rock parent frustrated after school district reveals source of odor leading to student evacuation
North Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Superintendent: Wall plug-in caused student evacuations from North Little Rock Schools classrooms
North Little Rock, AR3 days ago
North Little Rock Middle School seventh and eighth graders to go remote Wednesday after evacuation
North Little Rock, AR3 days ago
10 Little Rock Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Emotions high after North Little Rock Middle School students evacuated from campus
North Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Students evacuated from North Little Rock Middle School after reports of feeling dizzy, nauseated
North Little Rock, AR4 days ago
LRPD set to receive more license plate readers
Little Rock, AR22 hours ago
Little Rock City Board of Directors approve over $1 million in public safety equipment; community reacts
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Family says they’re frustrated over rejection letter from Arkansas School for the Blind
Little Rock, AR4 days ago
Search widens for Missing and Endangered Teen
Conway, AR2 days ago
Construction on I-30 to cause closures in Little Rock & North Little Rock starting Monday
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Parents of missing Conway teen continue the search, as those with missing family members say don’t lose hope
Conway, AR19 hours ago
Little Rock Central High School students protest LEARNS Act signed into law
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Little Rock police investigating Thursday night crash, five injured
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
19 of 22 Fountain Lake firefighters walk out, say fire board at fault
Fountain Lake, AR4 days ago
Big Country Chateau apartments given maximum fine for code violations
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Little Rock Police level up with real-time crime center
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Little Rock Residents Celebrate the Opening of New Grocery Store in Former Kroger Location
Little Rock, AR22 hours ago
City Year Little Rock kicks off Women’s Leadership Council
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Free repairs at monthly event at Little Rock’s Dee Brown Library
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Prairie County officials prepare for potential flooding
Des Arc, AR1 day ago
‘State of the City’ introduces sales tax proposal and more to push Little Rock forward
Little Rock, AR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy