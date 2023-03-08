Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

State lawmakers focus on police brutality and training following violence at ‘Cop City’

By Archith Seshadri,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41R0ja_0lBDTWub00

ATLANTA (WSAV) — State lawmakers say we need to train, recruit and hire the right officers to prevent situations from escalating.

“What are we doing in Georgia and Gov Kemp is working hard that our officers are trained with body cams and so many things we have in place that make sure our officers are held accountable,” said State Sen. Dexter Sharper (D-Valdosta).

State lawmakers addressing the violence at “Cop City” saying while police officers do need to be trained on how to handle protests and have the right resources, they condemn any type of violence to property that causes vandalism and damage.

“So far we have been lucky in TN or MN here in GA,” said State Sen. Sheikh Rahman (D-Gwinnett County) “But the one of the thing is we need to train our officers. We have not spending time and money to train the officers. We cannot legislate some of the things that is going on.”

“We are being proactive not reactive or inactive. That can happen in Georgia but we don’t want it to happen,” said Sen. Sharper.

Lawmakers say part of the budget should continue to look to fund mental health and crisis intervention so officers know how to handle difficult cases and have resources to de-escalate volatile situations.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Georgia State student pushes bill to increase 'ghost plate' penalties
Atlanta, GA22 hours ago
Georgia House Bill 19 proposes increase in police pay, rural departments hopeful
Douglas, GA1 day ago
Meet the newest Georgia State Troopers
Forsyth, GA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘We’re losing good people:’ Ga. troopers may be getting pay raise, but some say it’s not enough
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Georgia escaped inmate captured, officials say
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Who are the 23 people facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia?
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: GA Attorney General on what’s next for ‘Cop City’
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Investigators find 6 bodies, 154 cremated remains linked to illegal California crematorium
Hayward, CA3 hours ago
Prison Escape: Authorities in Georgia searching for 'dangerous' convicted killer on the run
Oconee, GA4 days ago
Democratic Georgia state Rep. Tish Naghise dies
Fayetteville, GA2 days ago
Why Atlanta’s political case to host the DNC may be better than when Democrats controlled the state
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy