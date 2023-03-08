Ohio State basketball vs. Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament: How to watch, stream the game
By Mark Russell,
4 days ago
The madness is about to begin, and it gets started with conference tournaments. The Ohio State basketball team had a rough go of it in the second half of this season after a promising start. It’s most likely win the conference title or go home for the summer, although there is a chance the Buckeyes could get an NIT invite.
Ohio State enters the Big Ten tournament as the No. 13 seed and will play in the opening round against 12th-seeded Wisconsin. This is a winnable game for the Buckeyes even though the Badgers earned the victory at OSU earlier in the season.
The Buckeyes must win out to make the NCAA Tournament field. That run begins in Chicago on Wednesday.
Here’s how to catch all the action in the opening round of the Big Ten tourney.
