Marsh Valley school board to discuss potentially closing down Lava Elementary School

A group of concerned parents and residents of Lava Hot Springs gathered Monday evening to discuss ways to save the town’s only elementary school.

The meeting came on the heels of a discussion among members of a Marsh Valley School District 21 planning committee where it was mentioned that the Marsh Valley School District Board of Trustees has plans to discuss, among other options, potentially closing down the school as a cost-saving measure, according to Marsh Valley school board chairperson Paige Armstrong.

Armstrong said there has been some confusion in Lava Hot Springs about what the school board will do at its next meeting, set for 7 p.m. March 13 at the district office in Arimo. She said some local community members incorrectly believe that the school board intends to actually vote on closing down Lava Elementary School at that meeting.

“Our March agenda will include an item where board members will be discussing the results of a recent survey that we conducted,” Armstrong said. “It will also include a discussion about if we have reached a point where we should be considering shutting down a school. It’s not a vote to shut the school down. It’s only a discussion.”

Megan Reno is a Lava Hot Springs resident and a member of the group of concerned elementary school parents that created the SOS — Lava Save our School Facebook page .

Reno, the parent of three Lava Elementary School students, said the members of her group that met at the Lava Hot Springs Community Center on Monday night are aware the school board’s agenda item simply calls for discussing options, but that discussion is the exact reason her group met.

“We had a ton of positive discussions during our meeting,” Reno said. “We are trying to find the means to work with the district to identify solutions to keep our school open because there is the potential to close it. We created the group because there is a building facilities committee that met on March 2 and people there heard that there was an upcoming discussion at the school board to close the Lava Elementary School.”

Armstrong said declining enrollment is the primary rationale for the district to consider closing down a school.

“While every single board member and the superintendent wants to do everything we can to keep all of our schools open, the issue that we have is that the school is continually declining in population,” Armstrong said about Lava Elementary School. “We would love nothing more than to leave the school open but right now Lava Elementary School only has 68 students. And in that student population, we’ve got a kindergarten class that only has seven kids in it. The first grade class only has 11 kids and the second grade class only has five.”

Armstrong said there are so few students at Lava Elementary School that the first and second grades have been combined into a single class of 16 students. The third and fourth grades have also been combined into a single class and the same is true for the school’s 24 fifth- and sixth-graders, all of whom are taught in a single classroom, she said.

“It’s not ideal that we have combined classes but we’re doing that because that’s the only way that we can keep that school open,” Armstrong said. “It’s the same situation out at Downey (Elementary School), which only has a total of 95 kids.”

Armstrong said the primary concern among Marsh Valley school board members is the dwindling population in both Downey and Lava Hot Springs.

“For a school of just 68 students, we still have to have a principal, secretary, lunch staff and custodial workers,” she said. “The conversation that we plan to have next week is going to try and figure out what all of that costs for two schools and to find ways to obtain the necessary funds to keep them operating.”

The catalyst for this discussion is twofold, Armstrong said. The Marsh Valley School District is preparing to consider proposing a bond or levy for its constituents to pass that would provide funds for the district to invest into its facilities, Armstrong said. As part of that process, the district hired the Pocatello architectural firm Myers-Anderson to conduct an analysis of all of its schools and facilities to find out how much it would cost to modernize them or to potentially construct a new facility.

Secondly, Armstrong said the district has distributed a survey to district patrons that asked respondents to indicate how supportive they were of various propositions or ideas to move forward. For instance, one question asked district patrons how much they would support the district constructing a new high school that would also house middle school students. Another question asked patrons how much they would support consolidating two elementary schools into one school.

“The one thing that everybody could agree on was that we needed to make some changes,” Armstrong said. “There was not an overwhelmingly high number of people that were for or against any other question that was on that survey. One thing that had the highest level of support was building a new high school and moving the middle school students into that new facility. But a major reason for hosting a discussion about the Lava Elementary School next week is to provide the folks in our district with the results of that survey.”

Armstrong added that while there will be discussion at the March 13 meeting about what it would save the district if the Lava Elementary School closed, there will also be discussion about other options.

“Really we need to sit down and figure out what will work and won’t work when it comes to funding our schools,” Armstrong said. “It’s painful work on all of our parts to even consider closing a school, but at the same time we need to figure out a way to balance our budget and maybe we can get to that point without a closure. Maybe an option is consolidating lunch rooms or staff. Maybe it’s installing a part-time principal at one of the schools. We don’t really know until we have those discussions.”

Reno explained that her group was formed not to fight with the district, but as a means of providing assistance.

“We want to work with the district to find ways to save our school,” she said. “Lava Elementary School has received grant funding in the past because of how well the students have performed and I know that our school has had the best test results out of every school in the district. Right now our music program functions solely off of donated instruments and a teacher who donates their time. We are just trying to brainstorm solutions. Maybe we need to host some fundraisers or something but we need to do something because the elementary school is like the heart of our town.”

Reno said she will be attending the school board meeting next week and is hopeful that other members of her group will also attend.

Armstrong said she encourages all interested district patrons to attend the board meeting next week, adding that the school board is simply trying to do the best for its many different district constituents.

“We are just trying to be responsible,” she said. “We are trying really hard to be open, transparent and include the public in our decision process. But we need to start looking forward to the future of our district and the future of our schools. We love our district, it’s a great place to live and to raise kids and we just want what’s best for our community.”