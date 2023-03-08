Open in App
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Hayfield 77, Kenyon-Wanamingo 41

Spring Grove 39, Randolph 24

Section 2=

Second Round=

BOLD 59, New Ulm Cathedral 43

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 67, G-F-W 53

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 57, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 55

Loyola Catholic 71, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 45

Martin County West 75, Springfield 58

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 67, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 74, Mayer-Lutheran 59

United South Central 70, Madelia 29

Section 4=

First Round=

North Lakes Academy 75, Hope Academy 68

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Caledonia 71, Chatfield 59

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 51, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46

Section 2=

First Round=

Belle Plaine 87, Sibley East 42

Blue Earth Area 77, St. Clair 52

Glencoe-Silver Lake 74, LeSueur-Henderson 52

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 74, New Richland-H-E-G 32

Maple River 77, Medford 41

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 79, Tri-City United 53

Waseca 57, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 38

Section 4=

First Round=

Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Math and Science Academy, forfeit

Mounds Park Academy 64, Nova Classical Academy 45

Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 74, LILA 63

Washington Tech 67, Hmong Academy 33

Section 7=

First Round=

Aitkin 67, Hinckley-Finlayson 58

Crosby-Ironton 78, Mesabi East 48

Esko 104, Greenway 25

Moose Lake/Willow River 88, Pierz 59

Pequot Lakes 90, International Falls 20

Pillager 68, Staples-Motley 62

Rock Ridge 97, Duluth Marshall 43

Two Harbors 95, Proctor 60

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Austin 79, Red Wing 40

Byron 85, Albert Lea 37

Stewartville 69, Faribault 29

Winona 79, Kasson-Mantorville 53

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Mankato East 78, St. Peter 46

Mankato West 67, Marshall 55

New Ulm 58, New Prague 55

Worthington 61, Jordan 54

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Becker 76, Zimmerman 57

Big Lake 83, Chisago Lakes 75

St. Francis 77, Monticello 42

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Alexandria 89, St. Cloud Apollo 35

Rocori 65, Little Falls 48

Sauk Rapids-Rice 70, Detroit Lakes 67

St. Cloud Tech 80, Willmar 44

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Farmington 101, Northfield 83

Lakeville North 81, Rochester John Marshall 39

Lakeville South 79, Rochester Mayo 65

Owatonna 80, Rochester Century 72, 2OT

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Bloomington Jefferson 58, Burnsville 55

Eagan 56, Apple Valley 42

Eastview 103, Hastings 40

Rosemount 49, Park (Cottage Grove) 34

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Hopkins 92, Minneapolis South 43

Minneapolis Washburn 66, Robbinsdale Cooper 58

Robbinsdale Armstrong 74, Minneapolis Southwest 71

Wayzata 98, St. Louis Park 63

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Bemidji 54, Elk River 49

Brainerd 65, St. Michael-Albertville 47

Buffalo 59, Rogers 54

Moorhead 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
Lexington, SC1 day ago
Wife sues over meteorologist's death in NC helicopter crash
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
Reactions to the end of Jim Boeheim's career at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
10-year-old student arrested for having gun at Maine school
Monroe, ME1 day ago
VCU wins 90-78 against Saint Louis in Atlantic 10 semifinal
Richmond, VA1 hour ago
Falcons have cap space to add QB, seek help for pass rush
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Poulakidas scores 25, Yale downs Cornell 80-60 in Ivy League
New Haven, CT2 hours ago
3D-printed rocket remains grounded after more launch aborts
Cape Canaveral, FL24 minutes ago
Miller's double-double leads No. 4 Alabama to SEC final
Montgomery, AL1 hour ago
Howard wins by point, heads to 1st NCAA tourney since 1992
Norfolk, VA41 minutes ago
Sparks police probe apparent murder-suicide; 2 men dead
Sparks, NV2 hours ago
Arkansas AD apologizes for incident with Kentucky reporter
Fayetteville, AR1 hour ago
Larson wins pole for Sunday's Cup race at Phoenix Raceway
Avondale, AZ1 hour ago
Capitals re-sign Trevor van Riemsdyk to $9M, 3-year deal
Washington, DC3 hours ago
Wiley sparks Atlanta United to 3-0 victory over Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy