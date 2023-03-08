Open in App
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Heritage Christian Academy 64, PACT Charter 34

United Christian 46, West Lutheran 38

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Barnum 44, Upsala 42

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 65, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 26

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Hancock 53, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 42

Underwood 57, Henning 47

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Cromwell 53, Ely 43

Mountain Iron-Buhl 67, South Ridge 30

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 30

Fosston 53, Cass Lake-Bena 39

Class AA=

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Minnehaha Academy 79, Minneapolis Roosevelt 48

St. Croix Lutheran 68, Mounds Park Academy 31

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Holy Family Catholic 82, Maranatha Christian 53

Providence Academy 84, Annandale 51

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Albany 73, Pine City 47

Sauk Centre 66, Holdingford 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

