Tyler Legacy's Sara Eckert and Bullard's Hadi Fults are the Tyler Morning Telegraph Softball Players of the Week.

Softball Notebook: Tyler Legacy's Sara Eckert, Bullard's Hadi Fults repeat as weekly winners

Sara Eckert is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Bullard’s Hadi Fults is the Hitter of the Week for games played Feb. 27-March 4.