Center named after late county Commissioner Ella Scarborough

Mecklenburg County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to honor the late Ella Scarborough.

The board voted to name the new northeast community resource center the “The Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center.”

The center will be located near North Tryon Street and Eastway Drive.

Scarborough was the first Black woman elected to the Charlotte City Council.

She served the city for 10 years and as an at-large county commissioner for eight years.

Scarborough died in May 2022. She was 75.

