930 AM KMPT

Woman Flees Accident After Hitting a Car and a Tree in Missoula By Nick Chrestenson, 4 days ago

By Nick Chrestenson, 4 days ago

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On March 2, 2023, at approximately 2:35 p.m., Missoula Police Department officers investigated a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of ...