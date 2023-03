ksl.com

Giants give QB Jones 4-year, $160M deal, tag Barkley By Giants give QB Jones 4-year, $160M deal, tag Barkley, 4 days ago

By Giants give QB Jones 4-year, $160M deal, tag Barkley, 4 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After days of intense, down-to-the wire negotiations, the New York Giants agreed to a four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones on ...