Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
Hyde Park Herald

Chicago mayoral election 2023: How Johnson, Vallas answered 10 important education questions

By Becky Vevea, Chalkbeat Chicago,

3 days ago
Editor's note: This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Chicago voters will head to the polls once again...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago mayoral debate sees Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson clash on policing, education, taxes, more
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Elizabeth Warren Endorses Brandon Johnson For Chicago Mayor
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Chicago mayoral candidates meet for second forum before runoff election
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Black Voters Could Pick The Next Mayor Of Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago alderman candidate for 21st ward claims opponent was untruthful on resume
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Paul Vallas’ Facebook Page ‘Liked’ Comments Calling Chicago A ‘Hell Hole’ And ‘S—cago’
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Chicago school closings 2013: Were you impacted? Share your story.
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Toni Preckwinkle, respected CPS principal announce Chicago mayoral endorsements
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Why Are Flags at Half-Mast Today in Chicago?
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Susana Mendoza urges legislators to mandate full pension benefits for cops, firefighters who survive COVID-19
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suspended Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys reinstated
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Former Alderman Ed Vrdolyak to be released from halfway house Thursday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Hot aldermanic races in Black wards remain undecided
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Asked about CTA at debate, Johnson focuses on reliability, Vallas calls for more cops
Chicago, IL2 days ago
66 names on Cook County State’s attorney’s do-not-call list — mostly former cops
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
UIC students plan to protest far-right speakers Thursday
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago Way w/John Kass: A dose of Southwest Side common sense
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Deaths and disruption continue at low level three years after pandemic’s beginning
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
The ‘Birthplace’ of House Music Makes Preservation Chicago’s Most Endangered Buildings List for 2023
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Broadview MBC to host Pastor’s Installation Week March 12-19
Broadview, IL13 hours ago
Black And Latino Chicagoans Are Snapping Up Two-Flats — A Promising Sign, Experts Say
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Visitation held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Site of Chicago club The Warehouse listed as “most endangered”
Chicago, IL2 days ago
O’Hare Airport ‘Flushed Out’ People Experiencing Homelessness As Security Presence Increases
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Major development opportunity on the horizon: South Suburban Airport bill gains traction
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak to complete sentence for tax evasion on Thursday
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man charged with attacking CTA employee in East Garfield Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Hundreds Of Taft High School Students Walk Out Of Class, Saying They Don’t Feel Safe At School
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Family of immigrant who died in Chicago-area shelter files lawsuit
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy