Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NDHSAA Class B=
Semifinal=
Region 1=
Central Cass 79, Hankinson 71
Kindred 62, Sargent County 58
Region 2=
Hillsboro/Central Valley 75, Grafton 64
Thompson 62, May-Port CG 60
Region 3=
Edgeley/K-M 68, Ellendale 46
Medina/P-B 47, Linton/HMB 39
Region 4=
North Star 51, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 46
Warwick 58, North Prairie 52
Region 5=
Garrison 73, Flasher 56
Shiloh 73, Washburn 36
Region 6=
Bishop Ryan 68, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 44
Des Lacs-Burlington 55, Our Redeemer’s 47
Region 7=
Beulah 52, Dickinson Trinity 29
Bowman County 75, Hazen 61
Region 8=
Divide County 61, Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 55
Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 55, Stanley 52
