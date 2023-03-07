Open in App
Anchorage, AK
See more from this location?
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage School District closes 5 school libraries due to snow load

By Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage,

4 days ago
The Anchorage School District has closed five elementary school libraries to evaluate potentially dangerous snow buildup on top of schools. In an email sent to...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Anchorage, AK newsLocal Anchorage, AK
Anchorage School District has restrained or secluded students thousands of times since 2014
Anchorage, AK2 days ago
Alaska Academic Decathlon State Winners - Rep. Peltola joins high school students during the event
Anchorage, AK10 hours ago
Kenai Fire Chief Discusses Roof Safety Due To Heavy Snow
Kenai, AK1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Taku-Campbell building is Anchorage’s fourth roof collapse of 2023
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Sunny minus high winds this weekend
Valdez, AK1 day ago
Girdwood, Whittier 911 calls will be routed to Sitka police dispatcher
Sitka, AK2 days ago
Sunny and very windy Friday
Anchorage, AK2 days ago
The day after her 100th birthday, an Anchorage centenarian is back in the pool
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
What's behind recommendations for the state's Nushagak king salmon stock of concern action plan
Anchorage, AK12 hours ago
High rate of Anchorage fire fatalities follows national trend
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
March holds spring promise — and winter reality
Anchorage, AK3 days ago
Most king salmon fishing from Kenai to Mat-Su shut down this summer
Anchorage, AK2 days ago
Municipal candidates Q&A: Why they’re running, revitalizing Anchorage, helping the homeless and more
Anchorage, AK2 days ago
One dead in Mountain View apartment fire
Anchorage, AK2 days ago
New downtown center helping homeless residents open for business
Anchorage, AK2 days ago
Defending champion Sass scratches from Iditarod
Anchorage, AK12 hours ago
New anti-discrimination bill proposes housing protections for more Alaskans
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Ask MRAK: Whatever happened to ‘Westchester Goon’?
Anchorage, AK2 days ago
Family of 6 recounts harrowing scene in deadly Mountain View apartment fire
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Palmer dog dies from ingesting meth
Palmer, AK2 days ago
Swarm of earthquakes at remote Alaska volcano signal unrest
Anchorage, AK3 days ago
2 men found dead in Anchorage’s Russian Jack park
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Prep Hoops: ACS star guard Sayvia Sellers pumps in 36 points to move closer to Alaska girls scoring record
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Anchorage man sentenced for 2022 robbery of Wells Fargo bank
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
The voters are revolting: An afternoon at the Anchorage Caucus town hall
Anchorage, AK5 days ago
Witness describes unruly passenger's actions, crew and passenger response
Anchorage, AK4 days ago
Alaska Zoo tiger dead at 19
Anchorage, AK4 days ago
High blood pressure in Anchorage? Keep an eye on your A1c
Anchorage, AK2 days ago
Cities with the most expensive homes in Anchorage metro area
Anchorage, AK4 days ago
Man dies after commercial truck hits Minnesota overpass
Anchorage, AK5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy