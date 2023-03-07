Anchorage
Change location
See more from this location?
Anchorage, AK
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage School District closes 5 school libraries due to snow load
By Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage,4 days ago
By Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage,4 days ago
The Anchorage School District has closed five elementary school libraries to evaluate potentially dangerous snow buildup on top of schools. In an email sent to...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0