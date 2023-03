KPVI Newschannel 6

A sneak peek at candidates running for Boise City Council this fall By EMILY WHITE ewhite@idahopress.com, 4 days ago

By EMILY WHITE ewhite@idahopress.com, 4 days ago

Boiseans are already gearing up for election season. Last week, Mayor Lauren McLean chose nine applicants to interview for two Boise City Council vacancies. The ...