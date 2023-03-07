Open in App
Broncos sign ex-Saints WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

By Jon Heath,

4 days ago
The Denver Broncos have added some depth at wide receiver.

The Broncos have signed 24-year-old receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Tuesday. Humphrey (6-4, 225 pounds) entered the league as a college free agent out of Texas with the New Orleans Saints in 2019.

Humphrey spent three years with the Saints playing under Sean Payton, who is now the head coach in Denver. Humphrey spent most of his first two seasons on New Orleans’ practice squad before appearing in 10 games in 2021, catching 13 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns that season.

Overall, in three years with the Saints, Humphrey hauled in 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns in 24 games (eight starts). He then joined the New England Patriots in 2022.

Last year, Humphrey dressed for six games in New England, earning two starts. He caught two passes for 20 yards in those contests.

Humphrey played 17% of the special teams snaps in New Orleans in 2021 and 16% of the special teams snaps in New England last year. He will likely compete for a depth receiver spot on Denver’s roster this summer.

