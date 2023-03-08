5 women, including 2 from North Texas, sue state seeking clarity on abortion ban

5 women, including 2 from North Texas, sue state seeking clarity in abortion ban 02:36

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Texas' controversial abortion law faces a new legal challenge.

Five women, including two from North Texas, have filed a lawsuit against the state saying the ban on most abortions has put their lives at risk.

Lauren Miller of Dallas is one of the plaintiffs. "I don't think people realize what abortion means in the real world sometimes. This was a very wanted pregnancy."

Miller and her husband Jason are excited about their growing family.

While they were expecting twin boys, doctors discovered as one of them developed, the other twin's life and Lauren's were becoming more at risk.

Miller said, "This is not an abortion that I wanted to have to have, but it is one that I needed, and it's one that I needed in order to give my other twin and myself the best chance of survival."

At a news conference at the Texas Capitol Tuesday, women including Miller spoke out about how the Texas abortion ban has hurt them and their families.

The women are being represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Nancy Northup is the long-time President and CEO of the organization. "It is dangerous to be pregnant in Texas. Doctors and hospitals are turning patients away even those in medical emergencies."

She said that's because the doctors are concerned if they're prosecuted for performing an abortion they face time in prison, fines, and losing their medical license.

The new lawsuit comes amid the Texas legislative session.

Of the 6,600 bills filed so far, there are 55 related to abortion.

A spokesman for the Texas Attorney General's Office told CBS News Texas that Ken Paxton sent guidance to providers after the new state law took effect last year.

Jonathan Covey, Director of Policy for Texas Values, said the state's law isn't vague. "This is put into law, an exception for a medical emergency and doctors have enough leeway to make that call and understand when a woman's life is threatened."

But the women and their attorneys say they're seeking clarification in the law, in medical terms, so doctors know when they can take action to save women's lives.

Attorney Molly Duane said, "The law is written does not use medical terminology which is why physicians have been left to figure ot what it is they're supposed to do in these emergency situations."

As for Lauren Miller, she remembers how she felt when doctors told her she had to travel out of state to get the abortion she needed. "I'm an 8th generation Texan on both sides so the feeling of having to flee my home state was just bizarre."

She and her husband are now looking forward to the arrival of their son in the next two weeks. "We're very excited."