High school baseball: Top county teams encouraged as region schedule heats up

Cherokee Bluff's Ben Crumpton (5) throws against Gilmer during a game Feb. 23, 2023 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Lee Heard

The 2023 high school baseball season is still relatively in its early stages.

Yet with most of the Georgia High School Association’s teams either having just started, or is about to start, region play this week and next, it seems a pretty good time for many of Hall County’s coaches to take a least a preliminary assessment of the direction their teams are taking.

Several of those coaches have to like that direction, with the obvious example being Cherokee Bluff.

The top-ranked Bears are off to the best start in their program’s brief history at 9-0 following Tuesday’s 23-2 win over Cedar Shoals and a 4-3 win a day prior against Seckinger.

While it has experienced plenty of success since the school opened up in the fall of 2018 and have several key wins during their current win streak, last week’s Region 8-4A crossover road win at defending state champion North Oconee, which earned Cherokee Bluff top ranking in Class 4A from georgiacoachesbox.com, has opened a lot of eyes to the program beyond Hall County.

That development left head coach Jeremy Kemp a little nostalgic, but also left him with the realization that while such respect has its benefits, it also has its potential pitfalls.

“When that ranking came out this morning, I started thinking about where we started,” Kemp said following Monday’s win. “We had our first practice on those two rec fields (next to the current field). We had two fungoes and two buckets of balls. We didn’t have a field, we didn’t have anything. So to think that was the summer prior to the 2019 season, it’s been an awesome ride.

“Of course, I have a few grey hairs because of it, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. (But) I don’t think we’re going to sneak up on anybody anymore. The thing about our region is it’s full of teams like the two teams you saw play here (Monday) night.”

The Bears players don’t disagree with their coach’s assessment, especially after being taken to the limit by first-year program Seckinger.

However, with the leadership of experienced veterans like seniors Brett House, Bryce England and Braxton Beal, and junior Ty Corbin, they are confident they can learn from Monday’s scare and be ready for any challenge that presents itself.

“It will definitely help a lot,” England said. “You can’t take (any) game for granted. You have to play like this is the championship game. You have to act like this is your last game. You can’t take (anything) for granted.”

The Bears aren’t alone among Hall County teams facing such challenges in Region 8-4A.

North Hall (8-3) and Chestatee (6-5) have had their ups and downs during the subregion crossover stage of the schedule, both have held their own overall.

The Trojans remain one of three county teams currently with state rankings at No. 8 in 4A, joining Cherokee Bluff and Flowery Branch at No. 9 in 5A.

But perhaps Hall’s hottest team, outside of the Bears, is Gainesville (7-4, 1-0), which opened up Region 8-6A play with a 6-5 win at Habersham Central on Monday.

It was the Red Elephants’ fifth straight win, a streak they hope to extend in their return match with the Raiders on Wednesday at Ivey-Watson Field.

The key to the team’s recent success, as head coach Adam Miller sees it, has been the incorporation of some talented youngsters into a handful of returning veterans.

In particular, four freshmen starters – outfielder/left-handed pitcher Smith McGarvey, outfielder/catcher/right-handed pitcher Branson Crawford, right-handed pitcher/infielder Dawson Vaughn and second baseman Philip Williams -- appear to be growing up even quicker than Miller had hoped.

“We’ve got a young group, and there are some growing pains from that,” Miller said. “But we’re excited about the direction that we’re going. Hopefully, (the younger players) have learned through … a tough non-region schedule. We’re excited to get into region and see how battle-tested we are. … It’s just fun to see those young guys buy in and adjust to the high school game.”

The other key for the Red Elephants during their streak has been strong pitching, not only from the youngsters, but also from more experienced arms like seniors Riley Valentine and Anthony Lugo and junior Cooper Reid.

And with the hitting beginning to heat up, which should get an even bigger boost when junior Baxter Wright returns from injury in the coming weeks, Miller is particularly excited about how everything seems to be coming together right now.

“It’s exciting to see what’s going to happen down the road,” Miller said. “I think it’s (young hitters) getting more at bats against high school pitching. We have four freshmen starters, … but I think they’ve adjusted well, and we’re seeing the ball better at the plate. So, we’re putting together better at bats.

“I think pitching is our strength, and as soon as the hitting comes around, which we’re going a better job as of late, I think we’ll be in pretty good shape to compete. That’s the goal.”