The Press Democrat

Dine blindfolded, explore Lake County wine

By JENNIFER GRAUE THE PRESS DEMOCRAT,

4 days ago


SEBASTOPOL

New meaning for ‘blind tasting’

At wine competitions, judges usually do blind tastings, meaning they don’t see the wine label before they evaluate the wine. But a blind tasting at Marimar Estate will be much more than that. At noon April 15, Marimar Torres and her daughter Cristina will host a “blind lunch,” a four-course Spanish lunch that guests will eat while blindfolded. The idea is to heighten the other senses so diners can savor the meal in new ways. Tickets are $155 and include the lunch and wine pairings. Get tickets at marimarestate.com/Club-Events or by calling 707-823-4365 ext. 102. 11400 Graton Road.

HEALDSBURG

Books and bubbles at Breathless

Pop a cork and turn a page at this celebration of the first ladies of Champagne in honor of Women’s History Month. Breathless Wines will host Sonoma County-based author Rebecca Rosenberg at 2:30 p.m. March 19 as she debuts two new novels: “Madame Pommery” and “Champagne Widows.” The novels are historical fiction accounts of Madame Pommery, who changed how Champagne was made, and Barbe-Nicole Clicquot, the founder of Veuve Clicquot. Tickets for the event are $18 and include small bites paired with Breathless sparkling wines. Tickets are available at exploretock.com/breathlesswines. Books and more bubbles will be available to buy at the event. 499 Moore Lane.

SONOMA

A moment of Earth Day zen at Viansa

Start Earth Day off right with a morning of mindfulness at a yoga and meditation session at Viansa Winery. Afterward, experience the beauty of Viansa’s hilltop property during a guided walk through the winery’s 97-acre wetland preserve teeming with native plants and wildlife. Then cap it all off with an Italian picnic lunch and glass of wine. The whole experience, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, is $50 per person. Reserve a spot early at exploretock.com/viansa. 25200 Arnold Drive.

HEALDSBURG

Mark Persian New Year with traditional feast

Baci Café and Wine Bar’s menu typically features Italian cuisine, but chef and owner Shari Sarabi will create a special feast for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, to honor his Iranian roots. The multicourse Persian meal will feature kebabs, Persian stews, rice dishes and sweets and is available from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 21 to 25. The set menu costs $125 per person. A vegetarian option is available. To make a reservation, go to opentable.com/baci-cafe-and-wine-bar, call 707-433-8111 or email lisbeth@bacicafeandwinebar.com. 336 Healdsburg Ave.

LAKE COUNTY

Explore wineries at ‘Barrels and Verticals’ event

Explore what Lake County wineries have to offer at the Barrels and Verticals winetasting event, rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18, after snow and icy roads forced organizers to postpone the event. Attendees can choose among 16 participating wineries to taste either yet-to-be-released vintages or bottled vintages, in a vertical tasting to compare how a wine changes and ages. Check in for the event at Olof Cellars in Lakeport, Boatique Winery in Kelseyville, Brassfield Estate in Clearlake Oaks or Langtry Farms in Middletown where you’ll receive a wristband, glass and four-bottle bag to carry home your purchases. Tickets are $40 and available at lakecountywineries.org/winery-events.

