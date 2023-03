NFL players across the league are expressing their confusion as to what’s going on with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens gave Jackson a non-exclusive franchise tag that could open the window for a possible trade that could net Baltimore two first-round picks in return.

However, multiple reports immediately surfaced that teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers were not planning on pursuing the former MVP despite an immediate need at QB. The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly haven’t ruled out the possibility of trading for Jackson.

There has been much ado about Jackson wanting roughly the same fully guaranteed contract that Deshaun Watson received last March from the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti mentioned last year that Watson’s deal could make this process more challenging for others who want the same type of contract.

No one knows for certain exactly what is going to happen in Jackson’s future, but the league’s players, past and present, are weighing in on the lack of Jackson’s immediate interest.

Current and former NFL players had plenty of thoughts on the Lamar Jackson situation.