Gov. Mark Gordon reflects on 2023 general session

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon held a press conference Tuesday morning to weigh in on the 67th Wyoming Legislature’s recently completed general session.

The governor marked the highs and lows of their two months in the Wyoming Capitol and expressed his gratitude for their hard work and successes just days after lawmakers gaveled out. Gordon said he was happy to have had the chance to work with the Legislature and appreciated that the supplemental budget they passed closely aligned with the recommendations he put forward in December.

An emphasis was placed on the $1.4 billion lawmakers appropriated for savings.

“Wyoming is in a very good position,” Gordon said Tuesday. “It’s really important that we have those savings set aside, because as Wyoming knows, we have boom-and-bust cycles, and certainly the federal funding will start to die out. So, you need to be prepared for when those harder times come.”

Other successes Gordon spotlighted were efforts to provide tax relief for residents. There were two bills — one for immediate action in the state tax refund program and another resolution that will create a new class of residential property in the Wyoming Constitution, if approved by voters.

“The refund program expansion provides short-term relief to a lot of people immediately, which is great,” House Minority Floor Leader Mike Yin, D-Jackson, said on the two-pronged approach. “And I think the constitutional amendment puts us on a path for what we can do longer term, because the Constitution restricts what we can actually do.”

The governor also supported funding an education external cost adjustment and state employee compensation increases, taking steps to address affordable housing and investing in energy. He was also proud of the Medicaid postpartum bill that will extend coverage for mothers from two months to up to a year.

Supplemental budget

Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, was a legislator who said he came out of the session extremely happy with the supplemental budget. Although he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle he was concerned about what next year’s budget will look like with more than $400 million worth of American Rescue Plan Act funds needing to replace with general fund dollars, he wanted to bask in the decision to place $1.4 billion in savings.

He said it doesn’t just benefit Wyoming now, but it will help future generations.

“The more we have the ability to save, the more we should be saving,” Brown said.

Not every Republican agreed with the governor, though. Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, told the WTE on Tuesday that she wasn’t content with the end result of budget discussions.

Ward said there was a surplus of nearly $2 billion coming into the general session, and Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, proposed an amendment to the rules that would require any additional spending in the budget bill to have an offset resulting in a net-zero increase to the budget. She said it was defeated, along with many of the 50 amendments brought to the government appropriations bill by the Wyoming Freedom Caucus.

She said those amendments would have curbed spending, increased savings and promoted social conservatism, but she believed they were “rejected along philosophical lines of those wishing to curb spending increases vs. those who wish to spend irresponsibly during the good times.”

“The House insiders and Democrats placed much of the savings into reserve accounts, like the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust and the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, which are more liquid and therefore provide a much lower rate of return on investment than the larger permanent trust funds,” Ward said in an email response to questions posed by the WTE. “The Legislature saved almost twice as much they spent, with ~$1 billion in savings and about $515 million in spending. Unfortunately, the earnings from that savings is only half of the ongoing spending that was approved.”

Disappointments

Where the governor also differed with some lawmakers was the 988 suicide hotline trust fund and appropriating $40 million to fund it long term. He said he considered the session successful, for the most part, in addressing health care access, but he was disappointed they didn’t find a way to sustainably fund the hotline.

“We are the worst state in the nation for suicide. We have two counties in our state that have the worst records of suicide,” he said. “And not to recognize that as not only an important issue, but a pro-life issue, and we need to get ahead of it, was a big disappointment.”

Legislators had different reasons for voting against the trust fund. Ward said she doesn’t believe it’s the proper role of government to fund a suicide hotline.

“I speak as one having lost my brother to suicide,” she told the WTE. “The government could not have helped him. This kind of assistance is the proper role of churches.”

Brown was the representative who brought forward the amendment to strip the $40 million from the bill in the House, but did bring another amendment that passed to at least establish an empty trust fund for donations or future state funding. He said throwing money at an issue doesn’t always solve the problem.

“Although I do fully support the 988 hotline, and I fully support anything we can do to help our mental health practitioners — I think the more appropriate way to do that is through our general fund budget until we have a better understanding of what these 988 call centers are going to need from us,” he said.

However, Yin said it was important to create and put money into the trust fund, because it removes any need to permanently dip into the general fund each year. Other states have a fee on customers’ phone bills to fund services such as 911 or 988, but this hasn’t been approved in Wyoming.

“It’s really disappointing overall that we weren’t able to fund it, because when times are hardest in the future is going to be the time that we need the 988 line the most,” he said.

Out-of-state influences

Gordon highlighted bills that provided additional support for first responders, the National Guard and mothers struggling with substance abuse, as well as those that gave approval to enter into multi-state compacts for psychologists and professional counselors. He also applauded the implementation of the Ashanti alert system to locate missing Wyoming adults.

But he did have one additional criticism that was reiterated from his final speech to the 67th Wyoming Legislature last Friday.

He said legislators needed to focus on Wyoming solutions. Gordon gave his approval for being well-informed on what action is taken in other states, but said he wasn’t in support of bringing model bills from Washington, D.C. think-tanks that aren’t tailored to Wyoming.

“Wyoming is unique, and Wyoming will find our way,” he said. “Wyoming’s resisted federal intrusion, whether it be from the government, or whether it be from these think-tanks.”

He was backed by Brown, who said he completely agreed with the governor. He said there was plenty of model legislation that was filed during the session, including the Wyoming Freedom Scholarship and bills addressing masking and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Yin also advocated that national groups shouldn’t be dictating what the right solution is for Wyoming, and that’s a reasonable approach.

“We have true, real problems facing Wyoming citizens right now. And I think we need to focus on what the true, real problems are that are facing us,” he said. “We need to work on those. Not model politics, and not solutions that are fixing other problems in other states that we have not identified here as a problem.”

Ward was a main sponsor for bills such as House Bill 66, also titled “Prohibiting mask, vaccine and testing discrimination,” and she said they were based entirely on her own language and issues important to Wyoming constituents. She said the point was to resist federal intrusion in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which she called “scamdemic,” given that President Joe Biden has declared the end of the emergency in May.

“My bills were, indeed, Wyoming solutions, and yet they failed to pass the House due in part to legislators who had taken money from the Wyoming medical cartel, or those who were more interested in protecting the rights of education bureaucrats instead of the most local control of all: parents,” she concluded.