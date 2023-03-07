Kansas City
thepitchkc.com
Playwright Christina Anderson’s the ripple, the wave that carried me home educates KC audiences on the history of integration
By Amanda Hadlock,4 days ago
Kansas City, Kansas, native and Tony-nominated playwright Christina Anderson is producing her play the ripple, the wave that carried me home this spring in Kansas...
