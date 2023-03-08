Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
LAist

LA City Council Puts Off Decision On Controversial Robot Dog Until May

By Nate Perez,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GD6F5_0lB8Yom200
This photograph shows Boston Dynamics' SPOT robot dog on the opening day of the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona on Feb. 28, 2022. The LPAD has a proposal in front of City Hall to acquire a donated model. (Pau Barrena / AFP via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles City Council has delayed a decision on whether to accept a donated four-legged robot dog for use by the L.A. Police Department.

The decision at Tuesday's meeting to postpone a vote came after a public safety committee recommended going forward earlier this year in a 4-1 vote.

The $278,000 robot would be donated by the L.A. Police Foundation, a non-profit group that has "awarded more than $44 million in grants to the LAPD" since 1998, according to its website.

The robot dog has been highly controversial and public comments Tuesday were full of people objecting to its use.

What exactly is a robot dog?

Officially known as a "Quadru-ped Unmanned Ground Vehicle," the robot, according to LAPD documentation "refers to a ground vehicle operated on four legs without an onboard human presence."

What would it be used for?

LAPD officials have said it would be used by SWAT officers in life-threatening situations, specifically: "The QUGV will be assigned exclusively to Metropolitan Division's SWAT team and shall be reserved for use in high-risk incidents that meet SWAT deployment criteria."

According to documentation filed by the LAPD with the city council, permissible uses are:

Who is for the robot, and who is against it?

In January, four of the five members of the public safety committee voted to recommend that the city accept the donation.

On Tuesday, Councilmembers John Lee and Traci Park said the robot can save lives.

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez objected, countering that the robot could be used to target Black and Latino communities.

"In New York, the city council moved forward," she said. "They implemented them and some of the first places they used them on were public housing, housing for Black, Brown and low-income people."

What's next?

The vote has been rescheduled to May 5.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Why It's Taking So Long To Build LA's Korean American History Museum
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LA Unified Braces For Strike By Union With 30K School Staff Members
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: March 10 - 12
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
California’s Attorney General Is Suing Huntington Beach For Blocking New Housing
Huntington Beach, CA2 days ago
Want To Stay Active And Make New Friends? Here’s Our List Of L.A. Sports Groups
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
LA's Streetlights Are In Need Of Constant Repair. What's Happening, And How To Get One Fixed
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Why The Biltmore Hotel, 100 Years Old This Year, Plays A Big Role In Oscars History
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
During Oscars Week, We Celebrate 100 Years Of The Biltmore Hotel, The Home Of Early Awards Ceremonies
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
3 LAPD Officers Are In Stable Condition With Gunshot Wounds And Person On Parole Is Dead Following Standoff In Lincoln Heights
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Why 3 Councilmembers Want To Change LA's Immigrant Sanctuary Protections From Policy Into Law
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
State Of Mind Is The Key Question In Mark Ridley-Thomas’ Federal Corruption Trial
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Remembering Haing Ngor, The First Asian To Win Best Supporting Actor — For 'The Killing Fields' In 1985
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
In a Largely Black and Latino Community, Neighbors Worry About The Oil Wells In Their Midst
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
The Oscars Are This Sunday. Here Are All The Places You Won't Be Able To Walk Or Drive In Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Brace Yourselves — A 'Pineapple Express' Atmospheric River Is On Its Way
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
P-22 Has Been Laid To Rest In The Santa Monica Mountains In A Private Ceremony
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Was Online Learning A COVID Blip? What LA Community Colleges Learned From Three Years Of Pandemic Zoom
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Food Distribution Continues In Snowbound Mountain Communities Where They're Still Struggling To Clear Roads
Crestline, CA6 days ago
Just How Snowy And Cold Has It Been Here In Southern California? Some Details Might Surprise You
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Another Storm Is Coming Our Way. Here's What You Need To Know
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy