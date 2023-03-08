Open in App
San Francisco Examiner

Man arrested for hate crime after allegedly threatening victims in Palo Alto

By Andrew Fortin-CalderaPalo Alto Police Department,

4 days ago

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime after allegedly threatening at least two people in Palo Alto.

Palo Alto Police Department officers were called about 9:30 a.m. on Friday to the 200 block of University Avenue, about a block away from Palo Alto City Hall, on reports of "a possible brandishing of a knife" and made contact with a man who said the suspect approached him and threatened him with the weapon, according to a department statement.

An investigation into the confrontation revealed the victim– who police noted is originally from Azerbaijan – had been sitting in his parked car when the suspect driving a white 2017 GMC van parked in front of him and exited the vehicle.

"The suspect started banging on the victim’s driver side window with a black object that the victim believed was a pocketknife," according to Palo Alto police. "The suspect accused the victim of following him and yelled at him to 'Go back to your country,' 'We don’t want to see you here,' and 'Leave our country.' The victim started to roll down his window with the intent to ask the suspect what his problem with him was. The suspect then spat in the victim’s face."

The victim drove a block away from the scene "to get away from the suspect," but the suspect followed him in his van, prompting the victim to call police.

Responding officers found the suspect, later identified as Ambrose Jamari Ochola of Walnut Creek, on Emerson Street near the scene of the alleged crime and attempted to take him into custody. However, Ochola allegedly "did not obey verbal commands and then ran from officers."

Officers chased after Ochola, apprehended him a short distance away in Lytton Plaza and took him into custody after a brief struggle. Police also searched Ochola's van and recovered a set of brass knuckles that had been wrapped in black electrical tape.

"The brass knuckles had the appearance of a folded pocketknife, and police believe they were what the suspect had been holding at the time he accosted the victim," Palo Alto police reported.

While police were responding to the first report, a second caller contacted the police department and reported the same suspect "had recently approached him while he had been sitting in his car near the intersection of Lytton Avenue and Ramona Street," which is located about a block away from the scene of the original crime.

"This victim... also did not know the suspect and had not had any prior interaction with him," Palo Alto police reported. "The suspect asked him to roll down his window, accused him of following him, and asked him to step out of his car. When the victim refused, the suspect attempted to punch the victim through the half-open window of the car but missed. The suspect then swung his hands down and broke the side view mirror of the victim’s car."

Ochola was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of five misdemeanor crimes and felony possession of an illegal weapon in connection with the two altercations. No further details were released.

