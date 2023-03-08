Open in App
Carmel Hamlet, NY
Carmel Central School District parents question student safety after racist TikToks

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

Some parents in Carmel Central School District are raising safety and well-being concerns three weeks after students posted racist and threatening TikToks.

The district held a second forum Monday night where parents said the district has a history of racism and was not transparent about the incident.

One of the videos included fake audio over a video of the middle school principal using racial slurs.

The other described a school shooting targeting Black and Hispanic students.

Parents also attended Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Mary-Margaret Zehr some of the feedback she heard from parents was that there were weaknesses in the district.

It included staff diversity, the ability for high school students to leave school and only having one school resource officer per campus.

Zehr also laid out next steps, including regularly sharing improvements made, and researching what programs could be implemented to help educate and create an environment where students feel connected and safe.

Board members asked questions and offered feedback, with one member saying some key district policies involving race haven't been changed since 23 years ago.

Zehr She says those concerns will move to the top of the list for changes after hearing from people at the community forums.

