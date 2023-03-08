Open in App
Eastchester, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Eastchester parents say lack of diversity education led to apparent blackface incident

By Jonathan Gordon,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q18qb_0lB8WcOa00

Several parents of Black students at Eastchester High School said the district's lack of diversity led to an incident involving a student seemingly wearing blackface last week.

"I immediately gasped when I saw what looked like blackface," said Janet Harrison DuBoulay, a parent of two Eastchester High School students.

DuBoulay and her husband Marlo are two parents who raised concerns after they said a student wore a full-face black mask while rapping during the district's annual student-led charity concert 'Rock Against Cancer" event last Friday.

"It's a discomfort, right, because here you feel that you are being made fun of," said Marlo DuBoulay.

The district launched an investigation and ultimately determined the student did not intend to be racially insensitive and closed the case.

"After speaking with the student, as well as others in attendance at the event, the district asserts that this student was paying homage to a specific hip-hop entertainer known for wearing ski masks during performances," wrote Eastchester Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronald Valenti, in a statement to News 12.

But parents say that response is not enough.

"I get and believe that those kids didn't want to cause harm and that it was part of the act but there was harm caused," said Janet Harrison DuBoulay.

They say not being aware that something is offensive is not an excuse to be able to do it and believe the district's lack of diversity education allowed this to happen.

"Kids are not taught to have empathy for the issues that have gone on in the past with other races," said Marlo DuBoulay.

They along with other parents are calling on the district to implement a stronger Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program to better educate students, faculty, and staff in hopes this prevents something like this from happening again.

The district launched a DEI Task Force during the 2020-21 school year, according to online records.

Last January, the task force presented the Board of Education with a list of recommendations including thinking more critically about the teaching process and curriculum, incorporating more historically underrepresented voices in the classroom, and identifying the barriers to equity.

It's unclear what changes, if any, the district made. A district spokesperson did not respond to News 12's request for an overview of the DEI curriculum or plan the district currently has in place.

"The district remains committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as continuing to promote the values of good citizenship among our students from grades K-12," Valenti wrote in his statement.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Yonkers schools Dominican culture celebration provides chance to speak with kids about serious issues
Yonkers, NY18 hours ago
Black Tech Founder And Wife Allege Children Faced Years Of Racism And Bullying In Lawsuit Against NYC School Board
New York City, NY2 days ago
Some say new anti-bullying policy at Bayonne High School promotes fighting
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Parents, students flood Perth Amboy BOE meeting to express concerns about violence
Perth Amboy, NJ1 day ago
Student rap video at Middletown H.S. prompts police investigation
Middletown, NY2 days ago
Best public elementary schools in New York
New York City, NY1 day ago
Attorney: Ex-Norwalk math coach accused of putting students in chokeholds had 'no intent to harm'
Norwalk, CT20 hours ago
East Meadow assistant superintendent reassigned following outrage over controversial video posted online
East Meadow, NY18 hours ago
White supremacy propaganda found in Westport
Westport, CT1 day ago
Lockdown lifted at Stamford High School after school resource officer mistaken as suspicious person
Stamford, CT1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of student attacked speaks after highly publicized fight at Arlington HS
Arlington, NY1 day ago
Workshops, panels highlight 3rd annual Westchester Women's Summit in White Plains
White Plains, NY20 hours ago
Chester school district currently under “hold in place”
Chester, NY3 days ago
Pandemic reflections: Plainview-Old Bethpage was among 1st Long Island districts to shut down
Plainview, NY22 hours ago
Huntington Town Board denounces antisemitic flyer placed at Jewish family's home
Huntington, NY17 hours ago
Bridgeport woman living in her car thankful for support after News 12 story
Bridgeport, CT18 hours ago
Bronx nursing home introduces new spa for workers & residents
Bronx, NY1 day ago
'It can happen to anyone.' Glen Cove grandma fights to have Narcan at LI schools after losing granddaughter to fentanyl
Glen Cove, NY2 days ago
Good Samaritan University Hospital verified as Level 1 trauma center
West Islip, NY1 day ago
5th-grader loses consciousness after school employee demonstrates chokehold on Norwalk students
Norwalk, CT5 days ago
Gun threat prompts search of high school bus in Middletown
Middletown, NY3 days ago
What Happened: Threat To “Blow People Up” At HV School
Chester, NY2 days ago
City of White Plains Announces Police Officer Exam
White Plains, NY1 day ago
Power & Politics – full show for March 10, 2023
Sayreville, NJ18 hours ago
Son of fallen 9/11 detective graduates from ESU, assigned to father's old truck
New York City, NY1 day ago
MSLCH primary care facility opens in Town of Newburgh
Newburgh, NY3 days ago
Legal advisor: Investigators haven’t ruled out any motive in slaying of Sayreville council member
Sayreville, NJ20 hours ago
Former School Employee Exposed Himself To Woman In Yonkers, Police Say
Yonkers, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy