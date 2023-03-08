Bee swarms on the rise due to spring-like temperatures, high pollen

Bees are buzzing ahead of schedule due to warm weather and high pollen levels, experts said.

Workers with local pest control companies said they’re getting calls for bee removals about one month earlier than in previous years.

Bees are collecting nectar earlier than usual this year with the early bloom, said Maryann Wood, president of the Mecklenburg County Beekeepers Association.

Big Apple bees: Swarm of bees take over NYC hot dog stand

That activity is good for producing honey, which will also be ready to harvest about a month ahead of schedule.

“Swarms are happening earlier than normal this year,” Wood said. “They started in February. We started getting swarm calls. Last year, they started probably mid-to-late March.”

Wood said this week’s upcoming cold snap shouldn’t affect the bee population.

VIDEO: 7 Fun Facts About Bees