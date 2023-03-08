Fighting for Chansen: Family of Coral Springs Youth Determined Even as Cancer Spread From Left to Right Side of His Liver

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Editor’s Note: A 22-year-old Coral Springs resident Chansen Savakinus is fighting a rare cancer.

His mother, Destiny Haggett, is chronicling the experience in a series of articles for TAPinto Coral Springs.

This is part 20.

The battle continues for Chansen, and it is not letting up.

After the progression of his cancer back into his liver before his second surgery in November and interventional radiology procedure in January, we were praying his latest scans would show he had made it back into remission or at least close.

Unfortunately, the scans did not reveal that.

The scans revealed that his cancer had spread from the left side of the liver to the right side. Though extremely disheartening news, it was not all bad news.

The scans showed that the most dangerous tumor, which had been threatening his life immediately, appeared to be dead from the procedure he had in Chicago.

It was a weird feeling of heartbreak and relief.

This journey has been a wild ride of emotions, simultaneously feeling heartbreak and gratitude or relief and apprehension. Feelings I once believed stood in juxtaposition to one another are now co-mingled in such a way it feels as though they should belong to some umbrella word that does not exist in the English language.

Despite a proper word to fully encompass the ride we are on, the cancer ride continues to unfold relentlessly, and we as a family have to keep up.

When the Chicago and Florida teams saw the scans, they immediately set his case before the national Fibrofighters tumor board to review.

There were a lot of discussions, but the theory is that he keeps relapsing just before and after surgeries and procedures because he has to have a medication he is reliant on be put on hold to be able to heal post-surgery. The consensus was to keep him on the current course uninterrupted from procedures for eight weeks while trying to get insurance to approve a drug never before used for Fibrolamellar Carcinoma to help stop the tumor growth.

So the next few weeks will be a lot of "hurry up and wait" and require us to buckle up for this portion of the ride.

It will not be easy to get this drug approved by insurance, but then again, easy has never been a word one would use to describe Chansen or our family's life.

Now, back to the word I was looking for. Perhaps it’s determined. That seems to suit us. If any word has a chance of beating relentless, well, I suppose it would be determined.

Destiny Haggett is a Coral Springs advocate for pediatric cancer research, former model, and public speaker who runs the 962-seat Wynmoor Center for the Performing Arts in Coconut Creek.

