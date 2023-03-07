Open in App
Asbury Park, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Asbury Park Housing Authority to use HUD funding to complete property improvements

By Alissa Deleo,

4 days ago

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the Asbury Park Housing Authority with $1,920,095 as a part of a nationwide grant to improve Housing Authorities across the country.

HUD's $3.16 billion grant was given to over 2,700 housing authorities nationwide, with 25 New Jersey Housing Authorities receiving $93,830,496.

Other housing authorities in Belmar, Hoboken, Bayonne, East Orange and Cape May are just a few of the recipients across the state who have received funding that will allow them to modernize their public housing for families, individuals and seniors.

Thomas Sahlin, the executive director of the Asbury Park Housing Authority, told TAPinto that the authority plans to use the funding to complete several property improvements.

Sahlin said that refinements to city housing buildings include elevator modernization, cosmetic common area improvements as well as interior apartment updates, including door replacements if needed and security system enhancements.

"We are extremely thankful for everyone who made this additional allocation of funding possible," Sahlin said.

The grants announced on Friday, February 24, are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate and/or modernize the public housing offered in their communities.

Sahlin noted that receiving the funding from HUD will allow the authority to fast-track items for improvement that would have otherwise needed to hold off until funding was available.

"I'm excited to be able to accept this grant on behalf of the housing authority," Sahlin said, adding, "We always have future capital needs that we are trying to address, and to have found money like this is great because we can address things a lot faster and more efficiently than we would otherwise."

The city's housing authority meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Dr. Robinson Towers Social Room located at 1000 Third Ave. The next meeting will be on Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Fa5y_0lB8Ro5v00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Maplewood Reaches Tax Deal for New Residential Building at Site of Former Gleason Cleaners
Maplewood, NJ2 days ago
Bayonne City Council Approves Funding to Organizations Still Providing COVID Relief Programs
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
Proposed Denville School Budget About $4 Million Larger Than Current Spending Plan
Denville, NJ1 day ago
Twice Denied Warehouse Receives Unanimous Approval
Howell, NJ1 day ago
Gilmore dines with Orthodox community leaders as he hashes alternate plan to control Toms River
Toms River, NJ16 hours ago
Summit Public School District Presents $82.18M Proposed Budget; Average Assessed Home Would See Additional $75 Tax Increase
Summit, NJ1 day ago
Mercer County Buying Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers for Community locations
Trenton, NJ1 day ago
Livingston's Old Force Homestead to Open for Last Time Ahead of Restoration Work
Livingston, NJ1 day ago
Discovery of chemical drums prompts emergency plan that would evacuate parts of N.J. town
Howell, NJ1 day ago
Council: Nuisance Properties Will Pay The Price
Lakehurst, NJ2 days ago
An affordable housing lottery opens for 42 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Raritan Borough Among Towns Receiving Violation Notice Regarding LGBTQIA+ Discrimination in Marriage Licenses
Raritan, NJ2 days ago
Summit to 'Evaluate' Future Emergency Dispatch Options as Neighboring Town Prepares to Exit MVECC Relationship
Summit, NJ2 days ago
Regional Officials Announce Support for Recycling Bill
Mount Kisco, NY1 day ago
NJ Property Taxes Skyrocketing — By as Much as 33% in a Year in 1 City
Jersey City, NJ4 days ago
Here's Who Got the Line in Plainfield for the 2023 Primary Election
Plainfield, NJ9 hours ago
Bayonne Pool Fees Expected to Rise in 2023
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Chatham's 'Bailey's Warriors' Racing to Reach $1 Million in Funds Raised to Help Cause for Washington Third-Grader Bailey Buell
Chatham, NJ12 hours ago
Rahway BOE Meets; Budget, School Safety Among Topics Discussed
Rahway, NJ2 days ago
Ridgewood Council Swears in New EMS Officers
Ridgewood, NJ8 hours ago
Britnee N. Timberlake Announces Senate Run
Montclair, NJ1 day ago
Letter from Hawthorne Mayor John Lane
Hawthorne, NJ1 day ago
19th District Dems Give Nod to State Legislators for Re-Election
Perth Amboy, NJ1 day ago
Hackensack University Medical Center's Multiple Sclerosis Center Collaborates With Girl Scouts Troop on Project Sidewalk
Oradell, NJ1 day ago
92nd Nutley Resident Lost to COVID-19
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Nine Residents Displaced in Jersey City House Fire
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Are New Meters Coming to Bayonne Street?
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Westfield Recap: Dining Options Grow, Inclusive Playground, School Taxes & More
Westfield, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy