Asbury Park Housing Authority to use HUD funding to complete property improvements

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the Asbury Park Housing Authority with $1,920,095 as a part of a nationwide grant to improve Housing Authorities across the country.

HUD's $3.16 billion grant was given to over 2,700 housing authorities nationwide, with 25 New Jersey Housing Authorities receiving $93,830,496.

Other housing authorities in Belmar, Hoboken, Bayonne, East Orange and Cape May are just a few of the recipients across the state who have received funding that will allow them to modernize their public housing for families, individuals and seniors.

Thomas Sahlin, the executive director of the Asbury Park Housing Authority, told TAPinto that the authority plans to use the funding to complete several property improvements.

Sahlin said that refinements to city housing buildings include elevator modernization, cosmetic common area improvements as well as interior apartment updates, including door replacements if needed and security system enhancements.

"We are extremely thankful for everyone who made this additional allocation of funding possible," Sahlin said.

The grants announced on Friday, February 24, are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate and/or modernize the public housing offered in their communities.

Sahlin noted that receiving the funding from HUD will allow the authority to fast-track items for improvement that would have otherwise needed to hold off until funding was available.

"I'm excited to be able to accept this grant on behalf of the housing authority," Sahlin said, adding, "We always have future capital needs that we are trying to address, and to have found money like this is great because we can address things a lot faster and more efficiently than we would otherwise."

The city's housing authority meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Dr. Robinson Towers Social Room located at 1000 Third Ave. The next meeting will be on Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m.



