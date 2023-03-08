Open in App
Gary, IN
See more from this location?
warricknews.com

Indiana education secretary chats with NWI principals

By William Skipworth william.skipworth@nwi.com, 219-713-6489,

4 days ago
GARY — Speaking over Zoom video conferencing, Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner chatted with a crowd of Northwest Indiana principals gathered at Indiana University...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Early Learning Indiana announces new statewide initiative
Indianapolis, IN23 hours ago
Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
Indianapolis, IN14 hours ago
Bill would require schools to report when teachers are injured by students
Elwood, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
White supremacy on the rise in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Munster-area state lawmaker hosting two two-hall meetings Saturday
Munster, IN1 day ago
Alyssa forecasts snow in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Adult-Only Easter Egg Hunt Coming to Indiana
Thorntown, IN1 day ago
Student in custody following threat to Otter Creek Middle School
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Police investigation underway after missing Indiana girl found safe
Attica, IN2 days ago
Classic beer brand back on tap in Indiana
Lawrence, IN2 days ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN1 day ago
Four Indiana Cities on the ‘Most Dangerous in America’ List in 2023
Boonville, IN4 days ago
Merrillville's Black History Month event draws criticism
Merrillville, IN2 days ago
Hard Rock Casino hits all the right notes in February
Gary, IN22 hours ago
Indianapolis bakery named best place for pie in the state
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy