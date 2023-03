WTAP

Obituary: McFarland, Oren Edward “Ed” By Phillip Hickman, 4 days ago

Oren Edward “Ed” McFarland, 81, of Macfarlan, WV, died March 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born August 16, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV, the ...