Engineering firm CEO Mae Williams builds bridges for other women business owners

Construction engineering firm owner breaks barriers by building bridges 02:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- March is Women's History Month, and CBS 2 is introducing you to an entrepreneur doing big things in an industry dominated by men.

Mae Whiteside Williams grew up in public housing, and now, she runs an engineering firm responsible for working on some of the biggest infrastructure projects across the state of Illinois.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza had Williams' inspiring story Tuesday.

A bridge is an opportunity that takes someone from point A to point B. For Williams, the CEO and owner of CKL Engineers , her whole career has been building bridges, roads, turning what was old into something new.

"In layman's terms, you're going to get a better bridge," she said. "Being a civil engineer means you get to improve society. And I was always one of those kids who wanted to find a way to improve society. What better way than to be a civil engineer?"

Her entire job is breaking down bridges and reconstructing them, but she's also breaking down barriers as a woman in this industry.

"I'm one of the few of the few African American women-owned construction engineering firms in the country. There's so many barriers that were broken even upon opening the LLC," Williams said.

Her day usually starts at her home office. Williams' 24th floor apartment is much different than the one she grew up in.

"I grew up in the housing projects in Chicago," Williams said. "That community was always stagnate. There was never any changes. Not a lot of infrastructure changes took place in that community."

That's her motivation: To change what's been the same for so many years.

"My mother would always push me (she'd say) don't be afraid to try don't be afraid to embark on this don't be afraid to open that science book and learn more about science," Williams rememered.

With a degree from Illinois Tech, she started her company 14 years ago. Now, it's expanding not just in Illinois - but to Georgia, Indiana and Texas. Next up is a scholarship fund so young people can afford to follow in her footsteps.

"Just keep believing in yourself -- even when: 'Oh, you know, it doesn't make sense. You're a girl. Why are you going to get dirty? Why are you getting into construction?" Williams said. "No. Be patient with yourself. If you can visualize what you want to do with yourself, continue the vision, stick it out."

To help Williams contribute to her scholarship fund, follow this link.