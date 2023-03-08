Don't Answer Phone Calls From These Area Codes

Phone scams can come in many different forms [and it's happening frequently as] the majority of scams include one-ring scams, traffic-pumping scams, and package delivery scams. But leading the way are the common phone scams!

According to the Federal Communications Commission, around 60 million Americans reported a phone scam in 2021.

As reported by Fox 11 , officials are reminding you to never return a phone call from a number you don't recognize unless you've done the research first and identified it as a legitimate one.

In the U.S., one-ring scams are gaining traction. They appear to be from phone numbers somewhere in the United States and resemble U.S. area codes.

Oftentimes, scammers also use international numbers from regions that also begin with three-digit codes and others even use spoofing techniques to hide the number you see in your caller ID display.

Authorities warn that if you call back, you risk being connected to a phone number outside the U.S., and may be charged a fee for connecting, along with costly per-minute fees for as long as you stay on the phone.

