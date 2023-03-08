Don't Answer Phone Calls From These Area Codes

Phone scams can come in many different forms [and it's happening frequently as] the majority of scams include one-ring scams, traffic-pumping scams, and package delivery scams. But leading the way are the common phone scams!
- According to the Federal Communications Commission, around 60 million Americans reported a phone scam in 2021.
- As reported by Fox 11 , officials are reminding you to never return a phone call from a number you don't recognize unless you've done the research first and identified it as a legitimate one.
- In the U.S., one-ring scams are gaining traction. They appear to be from phone numbers somewhere in the United States and resemble U.S. area codes.
- Oftentimes, scammers also use international numbers from regions that also begin with three-digit codes and others even use spoofing techniques to hide the number you see in your caller ID display.
- Authorities warn that if you call back, you risk being connected to a phone number outside the U.S., and may be charged a fee for connecting, along with costly per-minute fees for as long as you stay on the phone.
