KFI AM 640

Don't Answer Phone Calls From These Area Codes

By Conway Crew,

4 days ago

Phone scams can come in many different forms [and it's happening frequently as] the majority of scams include one-ring scams, traffic-pumping scams, and package delivery scams. But leading the way are the common phone scams!

  • According to the Federal Communications Commission, around 60 million Americans reported a phone scam in 2021.
  • As reported by Fox 11 , officials are reminding you to never return a phone call from a number you don't recognize unless you've done the research first and identified it as a legitimate one.
  • In the U.S., one-ring scams are gaining traction. They appear to be from phone numbers somewhere in the United States and resemble U.S. area codes.
  • Oftentimes, scammers also use international numbers from regions that also begin with three-digit codes and others even use spoofing techniques to hide the number you see in your caller ID display.
  • Authorities warn that if you call back, you risk being connected to a phone number outside the U.S., and may be charged a fee for connecting, along with costly per-minute fees for as long as you stay on the phone.
  • CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF AREA CODES
