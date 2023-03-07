Lady Devils Let 16-Point Lead Slip Away In State Tournament Loss

MURFREESBORO — Against most teams in most games, a 16-point lead would be enough.

But this wasn’t most games, nor was this just any opponent.

The Greeneville Lady Devils let a 16-point lead in the first half slip away and ended their season with a 63-60 loss to a very good Livingston Academy Wildcats team in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament at the Murphy Center on Tuesday morning.

The 16-point lead is the largest squandered by the Lady Devils this season, and it’s the largest deficit overcome by the Lady Wildcats.

Greeneville ends its season at 27-9. Livingston Academy (28-7) will play South Gibson in the semifinals on Thursday.

“We played as hard as we could play,” said Greeneville coach Annette Watts. “... I think we left everything on the court that we could.”

Greeneville took its largest lead, 21-5, when Kyla Jobe drained a 3-pointer off an assist from Lindy Carter eight seconds into the second quarter.

Toward the end of the period, though, you could feel momentum begin to swing toward Livingston Academy.

The Lady Wildcats, backed by a raucous crowd that nearly filled the bottom bowl behind their bench and behind one of the baskets, closed the half on a 9-4 run.

A layup from Halle Ledbetter cut Greeneville’s lead to 28-20 with 44 seconds left in the second period.

Carter knocked down a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in the quarter to push Greeneville back up by double digits, 31-20.

A layup from Livingston Academy’s Ellie Butler with 10 seconds to go in the quarter and a free throw from Greeneville’s Dalaina Martin sent the Lady Devils to the locker room with a 32-22 lead.

Livingston Academy took the floor after halftime more determined, outscoring Greeneville 18-4 in the third quarter to grab a 40-36 lead.

Butler delivered a punch with a 3-pointer from the right corner to open the third.

Greeneville seemed to find its footing on a 3-pointer from the left wing by senior Miss Basketball finalist Lauren Bailey that gave the Lady Devils a 36-27 lead at the 5:32 mark of the quarter.

That turned out to be Greeneville’s last bucket of the third, though, as Livingston Academy closed the quarter on a 13-0 run.

A putback from Ledbetter gave Livingston Academy its first lead of the game, 38-36, and two free throws from Aleah Melton with 27 seconds to play in the quarter pushed the Lady Wildcats to the 40-36 lead going to the fourth.

“I wish we had that third quarter to go again, but of course we don’t,” Watts said. “When you score four points in a quarter and give up 18, that’s not normal for our basketball team.”

Jobe opened the final quarter with a jumper in the lane and a 10-footer from the right side to pull Greeneville even 40-40.

The Lady Devils tied things again, 43-43, on a three-point play from Chloe Marsh, but Livingston Academy went on a 10-4 run from there.

Butler capped the spurt with four straight free throws, pushing Livingston Academy to a 53-47 lead with 3:07 to play.

Greeneville pulled within 60-58 with 24 seconds left when Bailey hit a 3-pointer from the right side just in front of the Lady Devils’ bench.

With 11 seconds left, Bailey hit two free throws to get Greeneville within 61-60.

With nine seconds left, Butler was fouled and hit her first free throw to give Livingston Academy a 62-60 lead.

Butler missed her second free throw, and Jobe pushed the ball up the floor and found Tambryn Ellenburg all alone beyond the arc on the left wing. But Ellenburg’s 3-point attempt glanced off the front of the rim.

After Livingston Academy’s Mallie Coleman sank a free throw at the other end to make it 63-60 with 0.5 seconds left, Greeneville threw the inbounds pass the length of the floor and out of bounds.

Livingston Academy then inbounded the ball to run out the clock.

“Anytime a team can make runs consecutively – you know, shoot a 3 and then make a 2 and then go to the free throw line – that momentum builds,” Watts said. “I could see our whole body language change, but I couldn’t get it stopped. ... I never thought we got back to believing we could do it.”

Carter led Greeneville with 12 points, Jobe had 11 and Bailey finished with 10.

Greeneville needed more from its Miss Basketball finalist, but Livingston Academy wouldn’t let her give more.

Bailey picked up two fouls early and played just six minutes in the first half. And when she was in the game, the Lady Wildcats collapsed on her with double and triple teams.

Bailey hit just three of 10 shots and pulled down just two rebounds in her final game at Greeneville.

“(The plan) was to know where she was all the time and double her anytime we got the chance,” said Livingston Academy coach Lesley Riddle. “... We knew she was going to score some. We just needed to limit that.”

Ellenburg had the hot hand early for Greeneville, knocking down three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Lady Devils jumped to an 18-5 lead.

“She was fearless today,” Watts said, “and I’m so glad that she had a fearless game for us to go out on.”

In addition to Bailey playing her last game, it was also the last game for seniors Ellenburg, Carter, Marsh and Martin.

“We’ll never have this same kind of camaraderie and leadership that we had this year,” Watts said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever had five seniors, collegiate level or high school level. And having five that it means something to every single one of them ... that’s special. That’s very special. And I hate it because I know they’re heartbroken.”