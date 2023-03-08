Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns Signees Ron Holland, AJ Johnson Rise in Latest 2023 Player Rankings

By Zach Dimmitt,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QB96p_0lB7Yvho00

AJ Johnson and Ron Holland are currently the only two signees for the Texas Longhorns in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Texas Longhorns are set to welcome some elite incoming talent next season, and it's clear the recruiting world agrees.

Duncanville (Dallas, TX) forward Ron Holland and Southern California Academy (Castaic, CA) guard AJ Johnson were already seen as highly-talented players before and after signing with Texas. But now, they have the ranking to back up the hype, as both players were received a five-star rating in On3's updated 2023 player rankings.

Johnson came in at No. 10 while Holland slid in at No. 14.

Holland and the Duncanville Panthers turned heads on the national stage in December 2021 against top-tier program Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL). Going up against current Texas forward Dillon Mitchell, the Panthers used a game-winning 3-pointer to defeat Montverde 67-66 at the Hoophall West event in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Meanwhile, Johnson made his official visit to the Forty Acres on Sept. 3 and was accompanied by Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green. Johnson considers Green, who was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to be an older brother, though the two are not related.

Both Holland and Johnson were in attendance courtside to watch the Longhorns take down the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks 75-59 in Austin on Saturday, and Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice took notice.

“We got two of the young guys that were recruited, Ron Holland and AJ, they were able to see tonight what it feels like,” Rice said after the win. “Those guys coming in, we’re just setting the way for them and I feel like The Corral is ready for them to come back, too.”

The Longhorns have a bright future, but will focus on the present as the Big 12 Tournament and March Madness await.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Ellison boys basketball becomes first in Killeen ISD history to make it to state title game
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Surprise surprise: This Austin eatery ranked the best barbecue in Texas & among best in the southern US
Austin, TX3 days ago
These Texas lakes named among the best in the southern US: Report
Austin, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Longhorns vs. TCU Big 12 Tournament: Live In-Game Updates
Austin, TX23 hours ago
Longhorns Hold Off TCU in Wire-to-Wire Win, Advance to Big 12 Final vs. Kansas
Austin, TX20 hours ago
Longhorns Demolish Kansas in Second Half, Win Big 12 Championship
Austin, TX26 minutes ago
Longhorns vs. Kansas Big 12 Championship: Live Game Updates
Lawrence, KS3 hours ago
Longhorns Dinner Date: Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson Taken Out to Eat by AFC Team
Austin, TX1 day ago
Texas Football: Isaiah Neyor making great progress in recovery from injury
Austin, TX1 day ago
Steve Sarkisian’s takeaways from Ewers, Manning and 1 week of spring football
Austin, TX1 day ago
TCU vs Texas Pick, Preview & Betting Odds For Friday, March 10th
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Longhorns vs. TCU Big 12 Tournament: Preview, Betting Odds & How to Watch
Austin, TX1 day ago
Longhorns Included In Greatest College Football Programs In History
Austin, TX1 day ago
Ole Miss 'On The Verge' of Hiring Former Longhorns Coach Chris Beard
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Longhorns Clinch Series Over Jaspers With 10-4 Win: Live Game Log
Austin, TX6 hours ago
Ellison advances to championship game
Killeen, TX1 day ago
P Terry’s Burger Stand to Open Two Central Texas Locations in 2023
Austin, TX1 day ago
Vaqueros Cafe & Cantina: Cowboys bring family recipes to Westlake and Steiner Ranch
Austin, TX2 days ago
Whitewater Amphitheater announces stacked spring lineup
New Braunfels, TX2 days ago
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.10.23
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Man killed in Harker Heights shooting
Harker Heights, TX2 days ago
Man killed by falling construction debris near UT Austin campus, APD investigating
Austin, TX22 hours ago
'It's a joke': Austin resident reacts to property tax cut proposals
Austin, TX4 days ago
DPS ID 3 victims in deadly Burnet Co. crash
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Austin weather: Rain and cold front headed to Central Texas
Austin, TX3 days ago
Thousands lose power in Pflugerville after a semi hit a utility pole
Pflugerville, TX1 day ago
About 1,000 homes to be built in Georgetown's Parmer Ranch community in coming years
Georgetown, TX1 day ago
H-E-B files site plan for location in east Pflugerville
Pflugerville, TX2 days ago
What Happens When Austin’s Daily Paper Dies
Austin, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy