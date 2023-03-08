Longhorns Signees Ron Holland, AJ Johnson Rise in Latest 2023 Player Rankings

AJ Johnson and Ron Holland are currently the only two signees for the Texas Longhorns in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Texas Longhorns are set to welcome some elite incoming talent next season, and it's clear the recruiting world agrees.

Duncanville (Dallas, TX) forward Ron Holland and Southern California Academy (Castaic, CA) guard AJ Johnson were already seen as highly-talented players before and after signing with Texas. But now, they have the ranking to back up the hype, as both players were received a five-star rating in On3's updated 2023 player rankings.

Johnson came in at No. 10 while Holland slid in at No. 14.

Holland and the Duncanville Panthers turned heads on the national stage in December 2021 against top-tier program Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL). Going up against current Texas forward Dillon Mitchell, the Panthers used a game-winning 3-pointer to defeat Montverde 67-66 at the Hoophall West event in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Meanwhile, Johnson made his official visit to the Forty Acres on Sept. 3 and was accompanied by Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green. Johnson considers Green, who was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to be an older brother, though the two are not related.

Both Holland and Johnson were in attendance courtside to watch the Longhorns take down the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks 75-59 in Austin on Saturday, and Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice took notice.

“We got two of the young guys that were recruited, Ron Holland and AJ, they were able to see tonight what it feels like,” Rice said after the win. “Those guys coming in, we’re just setting the way for them and I feel like The Corral is ready for them to come back, too.”

The Longhorns have a bright future, but will focus on the present as the Big 12 Tournament and March Madness await.

