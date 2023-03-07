A sneak peek at candidates running for Boise City Council this fall

Boiseans are already gearing up for election season.

Last week, Mayor Lauren McLean chose nine applicants to interview for two Boise City Council vacancies. The two current vacancies are Elaine Clegg’s at-large seat and the District 3 seat, previously held by Lisa Sánchez. Suzanne Bergmann, Latonia Haney Keith and Sánchez are the finalists for District 3, while seven applicants are up for the at-large seat.

Some of the applicants are looking to run for a council seat in November, regardless of whether or not they were selected to interview with the mayor. All six seats are up for election in November.

District 2 seat

After 14 years serving in the Idaho Legislature, Grant Burgoyne is planning on running for the District 2 seat in the Boise City Council. Right now, he is up for the at-large seat.

Burgoyne has lived in Boise for 46 years, working as a Boise attorney since 1988 and an Idaho legislator from 2008-2022. He’s helped sexual assault and stalking victims get justice and helped first responders in the workers’ compensation legislation — some of his proudest moments.

“I’ve passed a lot of legislation, much of it oriented towards regular folks solving problems they run into,” he said.

Those problems included community college credits not transferring to universities, a lack of apprenticeships and training in Boise, affordable housing and better wages.

“Boise is important to me,” Burgoyne said. “It’s where I’ve made my life and it’s at a major crossroads. We have a lot of American cities that have gone through gentrification and the outcomes have been bad.”

The gentrification process Burgoyne refers to started with growth and has now turned to big expenses like daycare costs and wages flattening, he said.

“Growth has to pay for itself,” Burgoyne said. “We can’t turn growth off. We also need to be sure that growth doesn’t change us ... we need people that come here to be a part of the community to help us work on these issues.”

District 3 seat

Chris Blanchard, who has a doctorate in urban studies, will be running for the District 3 seat in November.

“I figure, appointed or not, it’s the right time to jump into the race,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard has spent 10 years at Boise State University as a deputy director of research and taught community and regional planning to graduate students for five years.

“I’ve had a lot of practical and educational experience around running cities. It’s just been a passion of mine for a long time.”

When McLean was elected in 2019, Blanchard wanted to be more involved in government planning because there was a lot of discussion around creating an urban renewal district on the bench, where he lives. Now, Blanchard is hoping to get his neighbors on the Boise bench a seat at the table.

“It’s important that we have some kind of representation,” he said.

While some of the issues remain the same, Blanchard has concerns about Arbor Village, a senior housing facility that is home to roughly 92 seniors. The owners of the living facility are looking to convert it into a general apartment complex — “something we just can’t let stand as a city,” because it could uproot seniors living there now, Blanchard said.

“I’m very concerned with what is happening with senior housing,” Blanchard said. “We’ve lost 900 units of this senior housing. ... What we have is a market failure and that’s what government is supposed to sort out.”

Kathy Corless, who is also up for the at-large seat, was not available to interview in time for publication, but she did confirm in an email that she is considering running for the District 3 city council seat in November.

Greg MacMillan, who has previously run for city council, is waiting to see who on the council will be running for reelection before deciding whether to run again.