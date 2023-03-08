Wout Weghorst Explains To Man United Fans Why He Touched Anfield Sign Before 7-0 Loss To Liverpool

His decision to touch the famous 'This is Anfield' sign on Sunday had resulted in criticism from many United supporters.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wout Weghorst has spoken out after his decision to touch the famous 'This is Anfield' sign on Sunday resulted in criticism from many Manchester United fans.

Pre-game footage of Weghorst reaching up to tap the sign in the Anfield tunnel went viral on social media following United's record-breaking 7-0 loss at Liverpool .

Weghorst, who is on loan at United from Burnley, was accused of failing to understand the rivalry between Liverpool and his current club.

However, Weghorst claimed via Instagram on Tuesday that he had not touched the sign out of respect to Liverpool but rather to annoy Virgil van Dijk.

Weghorst and Liverpool defender Van Dijk are teammates at international level with Holland.

Writing on his Instagram story, Weghorst explained: "Normally I never react to media topics, but for this one it's worth it because you amazing Manchester United fans are important to me. So I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds.

"From the national team, I know that Virgil always touches that sign and I went to stop him touching it to try and wind him up before the game.

"As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned.

"Sunday was a terrible day for all of us, we are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks. We will bounce back together and achieve our aims this season."