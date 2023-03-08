Look: J.J. Watt's Stunned By Tuesday's Lamar Jackson Development

After being placed on the non-exclusive franchise tag earlier this Tuesday afternoon, many in the NFL world believed Lamar Jackson would be met with a ton of interest from teams around the league.

That hasn't happened, at least so far. Multiple teams, including the Dolphins, Panthers, Commanders, Raiders and Falcons have reportedly revealed they won't be pursuing Jackson this offseason .

In a tweet posted just over an hour after the NFL's 4:00 p.m. ET tag deadline, recently retired pass rusher J.J. Watt became the latest to question why so many teams have dropped out of the Lamar sweepstakes.

"Why are all of these teams so publicly “out” on Lamar Jackson, an MVP winner in his prime at the most important position in the entire NFL? What am I missing here?"

With several quarterback-needy franchises reportedly bailing on the prospect of even talking to the 2019 NFL MVP, concerns have been raised about the possibility of collusion amongst NFL owners.

While it's important to note that the collusion talk is just a rumor to this point, some major voices in the football community seem to believe that owners don't want to give out a fully-guaranteed deal similar to the one Deshaun Watson received from the Brown last season.

Former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark didn't dance around using the C-word in a tweet this afternoon.

